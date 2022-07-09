Kuje prison attack: Security agents were over powered by terrorists’ superior weapons, FG confesses

The federal government has admitted that the terrorists, who attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja overpowered the security personnel at the facility because they had superior fire power. This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, yesterday after the National Security meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the security personnel deployed to the facility did their best to repel the attack, but were subdued by the superior weaponry of the terrorists. He said some of the assailants were killed, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

The minister also said that investigations were ongoing to unravel what went wrong that made the terrorists to succeed in their dastardly operation. On why the terrorists could not be stopped, he said: “You see, these kind of things, they happen and I want to assure you all those, who are supposed to play a role in ensuring that the attack is neutralized did the best that they could to neutralize it.

“I think what helped them was the number of people they came with and the superior weapons they came with. “And because nobody anticipated it, the few people could not withstand the number that they came with. I think that’s what happened.” He, however, assured that investigations into the incident would continue. The Police Affairs minister said that the President had directed that the Security Council meeting should be held to review the situation of security in the country particularly as it related to insecurity issues that have happened in the last few weeks. “We are talking about the Kuje jail break that arose as a result of the attacks on the Correctional Center by terrorists as well as the banditry attack that took place in Katsina around the same time, as well as the various attacks on Shiroro Local Government area of Niger State. “Mr. President was deeply concerned about these developments. And he initiated this meeting to enable security agencies, the service chiefs, and the Inspector General of Police to brief the council on what actually happened and the way forward,” he said. The minister added that the meeting with the President was successful, maintaining that the council had agreed to take proactive measures to prevent a repeat of the last attacks. According to him, the President expressed surprise assuring that arrangements have been made to ensure that full investigations were carried out to ensure that a repeat of these incidences would not occur. “The Service Chiefs have been given very clear directives to ensure that adequate measures are taken not only to investigate what happened, but also to take steps to forestall the reoccurrence of such incidences. “We call on Nigerians to continue to support the federal government in its effort to ensure that we fight criminalities to finish and to ensure that this country is brought back to normalcy in a more secure and a more peaceful atmosphere. “We are moving towards 2023, and government is committed to ensuring that there’s peace, tranquility to ensure a very credible and a peaceful and transparent elections in Osun State come early next week.”

