Kuje Prison Attack: Security agents were over powered by terrorists’ superior weapons – FG confesses

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says some attackers killed, others escaped with bullet wounds
…as Buhari directs review of nation’s security situation

The Federal Government has admitted that the terrorists who attacked the Kuje Correction Centre, Abuja overpowered the security personnel at the facility because they had superior fire power.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, Friday after the National Security meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the security personnel deployed to the facility did their best to repel the attack but were subdued by the superior weaponry of the terrorists.

He said some of the assailants were killed, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

The minister also said that investigations were ongoing to unravel what went wrong that made the terrorists to succeed in their dastardly operation.

On why the terrorists could not be stopped, he said: “You see, these kind of things, they happen and I want to assure you all those who are supposed to play a role in ensuring that the attack is neutralized did the best that they could to neutralize it.

“I think what helped them was the number of people they came with and the superior weapons they came with.

“And because nobody anticipated it, the few people could not withstand the number that they came with. I think that’s what happened.”

He, however, assured that investigations into the incident would continue.

 

Our Reporters

