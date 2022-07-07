News

Kuje terrorists’ attack symptomatic of security failure, insider conspiracy – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

*Insists relevant authorities must be punished

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Thursday, said that Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre by terrorists was an indication of the failure of the country’s security architecture.

Lawan stated this when he led a delegation of the leadership of the Senate to assess the level of attack on the facility by insurgents.

Lawmakers on the Senate delegation, which also had some members of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, were conducted around the facility by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa.

According to Lawan, an attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre could only have been possible with the collaboration of insiders within the nation’s correctional system.

He faulted the Nigerian Correctional Service for not providing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kuje correctional facility and others across the country.

He asked the Comptroller General of the NCS to include a request for the provision of CCTV across maximum and medium correctional centers across the country in its 2023 budget proposal to the National Assembly for approval.

Speaking after an assessment of the correctional facility, Lawan said: “The attack on this correctional facility is symptomatic of the failure of security failure. The attack is only a culmination of the failure.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okogie to Buhari: You have made Nigeria worse than you met it

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says anarchy looms A former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, has criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, as making the situation of the country worse than he met it The former Catholic Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese noted that the regime met some of the crises while taking over […]
News

COVID-19: Oyo grants tax reliefs to businesses

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Determined to further cushioning negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Oyo State Government has announced tax relief packages to private and corporate businesses in the state. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, made the disclosure yesterday during a press conference on ‘implementation of tax compliance relief programmes for individual taxpayers and businesses in Oyo State. […]
News

Bayelsa: Diri gets Assembly’s nod for N17bn loan

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday secured the approval of the state House of Assembly for another N17 billion loan from multiple sources to fund his administration’s policies and programmes for the people of the state. The House was said to have expeditiously granted the approval at yesterday’s plenary after its return from a long […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica