Kuje terrorists’ attack symptomatic of security failure, insider conspiracy – Lawan

*Insists relevant authorities must be punished

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Thursday, said that Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre by terrorists was an indication of the failure of the country’s security architecture.

Lawan stated this when he led a delegation of the leadership of the Senate to assess the level of attack on the facility by insurgents.

Lawmakers on the Senate delegation, which also had some members of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, were conducted around the facility by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa.

According to Lawan, an attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre could only have been possible with the collaboration of insiders within the nation’s correctional system.

He faulted the Nigerian Correctional Service for not providing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kuje correctional facility and others across the country.

He asked the Comptroller General of the NCS to include a request for the provision of CCTV across maximum and medium correctional centers across the country in its 2023 budget proposal to the National Assembly for approval.

Speaking after an assessment of the correctional facility, Lawan said: “The attack on this correctional facility is symptomatic of the failure of security failure. The attack is only a culmination of the failure.”

