Kukah @ 70: Mirror on a life of service

FELIX NWANERI reports that the height reached and kept by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, a Christian leader whose intervention in politics is spurred by the quest to make a difference for the people

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah is a man of many parts. He is not an average cleric; he is an erudite scholar and social crusader. The cleric, who turned 70 on Wednesday, has to his credit several published works, comprising of books and articles. Perhaps, his uncompromising stand on national issues, explains the critical assignments that he had been part of in the past.

Among such national assignments include serving as Secretary to the National Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, popularly referred to as Oputa Panel; National Political Reforms Conference; Ogoni/Shell Mediation Initiative and the Electoral Reform Committee. Bishop Kukah’s contributions to the work of these committees caused many to express the fear that the nation would lose his services, when he was elevated to the position of bishop in 2011. General Muhammadu Buhari (now president) captured the sentiment, when he stated in his congratulatory message to him then. Buhari expressed the fear that the cleric would no longer be available for public engagements.

But Bishop Kukah allayed his fears, saying: “No need to fear, General. The Church has only given us a bigger platform. As long as injustice and hunger stalk this land, we shall continue with the struggle. We shall go to where the Lord sends us. Since God is everywhere, I shall consider myself a bishop without borders.” The cleric has not wavered on this promise.

He has continued to contribute to national discourse despite his busy schedule. The role played by the National Peace Committee on the 2015 Elections convened by the Kukah Centre for Faith and Leadership Research, and which he was a member, comes handy.

The committee, led by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, ensured full compliance with the Abuja Peace Accord signed by the key contenders in the March 28 presidential election – then President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC). Members of the committee include business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe; Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar; then Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh; then President of Christian Association of Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor; Justice Rose Ukeje and Alhaji Muhammad Musdafa. Others were former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari (now Chief of Staff to the President); another former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the 2014 National Conference, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi; Prof. Ameze Guobadia, Prof. Zainab Alkali, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Pemu-Amuka and a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Dame Priscilla Kuye.

It was kudos for the Peace Committee over its role during the elections and ensuring that then President Jonathan accepted the outcome of the poll against the wish of some of his lieutenants, and thereby saved the country from crisis. However, he group and Kukah in particular did not go to sleep after the 2015 polls. The National Peace Committee particularly criticized the Buhari administration’s move to probe the Jonathan-led government that it succeeded. The group met with Buhari and appealed to him to focus more on governance rather than the probe of his predecessor.

Kukah, who serves as the group’s spokesman explained that the committee believed that while it was clear that no Nigerian supports corruption, the concern was that that since the country is no longer under military rule, every accused person should be presumed innocent until found guilty by competent courts. No doubt, the admonition was not out of place given the belief then that there was much work to do by the Buhari administration, but some people argued that there was no way Kuka and members of his group would not be accused of advancing an ulterior motive given the shocking revelations on the activities of the Jonathan government.

The Catholic Bishop, however, came out to dismiss the claim that the Peace Committee’s meeting with President Buhari was at the behest of former President Jonathan. He also reiterated the committee’s position that Buhari should concentrate more on governance than probe. As expected, the Peace Committee’s counsel did not go down well with the APC.

The party, not only urged Kukah to keep his counsel, but noted that his advice was as a plot to blackmail the Buhari government for trying to prosecute those who destroyed the nation’s economy. Consequently, the party warned leaders of the group not to interface for those who looted the national treasury irrespective of party or tribe, as nothing but the total recovery of funds looted by officials of the former government would be acceptable to all patriotic Nigerians.

The warning prompted many to express the fear at the time that Kukah would be cowed by the APC administration, but that has not been the case. Rather, the cleric remains outspoken as ever and has continued to speak truth to power. For instance, the cleric, at a time raised the fear that the behaviour and attitude of the President were causing tension and anxiety in the country. “I am not speaking because I am a Christian but because I am a Nigerian, some appointments made by the president are lopsided; even some northern elites are not happy with some of his decisions,” he said.

The height of his several homilies on the state of the nation was during the burial of an 18-year-old seminarian, Michael Nnadi, who was kidnapped at Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna State by armed men on January 8, 2020. Kukah did not only accuse Buhari of “relegating national interest to the background,” but said the President has “brought nepotism and clannishness” into the military and the ancillary security agencies.

His words: “No one could have imagined that in winning the presidency, General Buhari would bring nepotism and clannishness into the military and the ancillary security agencies, that his government would be marked by supremacist and divisive policies that would push our country to the brink. This President displayed the greatest degree of insensitivity in managing our country’s rich diversity”, Kukah recalled that Buhari was elected in 2015 on the basis of his promise to restore security in the country, but decried that this did not happen. This, according to him, has pitched the President not only against Nigerian, but particularly his own people.

“Despite running the most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history, the North still has the worst indi-ces of poverty, insecurity, stunting, squalor and destitution. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Emir of Kano are the two most powerful traditional and moral leaders in Islam today. None of them is happy and they have said so loud and clear. Traditional leaders from the North, who in 2015 believed that General Buhari had come to redeem the region, have now turned against the President. “The impression created now is that to hold a key and strategic position in Nigeria today, it is more important to be a northern Muslim than a Nigerian.” Kukah did not stop at that.

He gave a damning verdict on the APC-led Buhari administration by saying that Nigeria is at a crossroads and its future hung precariously in the balance. “Our nation is like a ship stranded on the high seas, rudderless and with broken navigational aids.

Today, our years of hypocrisy, duplicity, fabricated integrity, false piety, empty morality, fraud, and Pharisaism have caught up with us. Nigeria is at a crossroads and its future hangs precariously in the balance. This is a wake-up call for us,” he averred. Born on August 31, 1952 in Anchuna, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Kukah received his primary education at St. Fidelis Primary School, Zagom, then St. Joseph Minor Seminary, Zaria, before proceeding to St. Augustine Major Seminary Jos, Plateau State, where he studied Philosophy and Theology.

Ordained a Catholic priest on December 19, 1976, Kukah also attended the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a diploma in Religious Studies. He also received the Bachelor of Divinity at the Pontifical Urban University, Rome in 1976, followed by a master’s degree in Peace Studies, at the University of Bradford, United Kingdom in 1980. He capped his academic pursuits with a PhD from University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 1990.

