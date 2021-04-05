Kukah: Buhari ‘helplessly’ watching B’Haram consume Nigeria

…blames bad leadership for influx of banditry, kidnapping, others

…says insecurity lingering due to misplaced priorities

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, yesterday took another swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with a damming verdict that the outlawed terror group, Boko Haram has finally consumed the nation and its security apparatus under the President’s watch.

The outspoken cleric also noted that: “On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, at his swearing- in as President of Nigeria, said: “Boko Haram is a typical case of small fires causing large fires.” Speaking in his 2021 Easter message titled, ‘Before our glory departs’, Kukah recalled that President Buhari had, in 2015, described Boko Haram insurgents as a typical case of small fires causing large fires. He added: “Now, before his watch, the fires are consuming the nation, and in many instances, they indeed start small. “The rumblings over the wearing of a hijab in Kwara State suggest that we have not seen the end of individuals sacrificing national cohesion to feed their personal ambitions by starting small fires. Most politicians hardly think through the long-term effects of these pyrrhic victories of using religion. “What started as a small fire with adoption of Sharia in Zamfara in 1999, spread across the northern states. Ordinary people broke into ecstatic joy. Today, what has become of the north? What are the lessons? “In all, Nigeria’s troubles are growing by the day, but our hands must remain stretched out in supplication.”

Bishop Kukah, who also blamed those in power for the increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery in the country, said insecurity keeps deteriorating because the ruling class pays more attention to rehabilitating bandits and kidnappers than the victims.

He expressed concern over the killing of security operatives and the “helplessness” of the citizens, saying: “Taunted by Boko Haram, ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, and other merchants of death across the nation, there is collective fear as to whether Nigeria’s glory is about to depart!

“Retired military and intelligence officers lament over what has become of their glorious profession as they watch the humiliation of our military personnel. “Traumatised citizens are tortured daily by bandits.

The nation has since become a massive killing field, as both government and the governed look on helplessly. “

A thick and suffocating cloud of desperation, despondency, desolation, gloom, and misery hangs in the hot air. We have no message and have no idea how long this will last. “Our people seek solace and protection, but frustration and darkness threaten to drown them. Is their government on AWOL?

“Nigeria’s current predicament reminds me of Israel’s situation that led to the death of Eli, the great High Priest of Israel. Israel’s defeat in the hands of the Philistines led to the death of 30,000 soldiers. The two sons of the 98-year-old priest – Hophni and Phinehas – died in the battle. “Two weeks ago, I came across a video in which a very frustrated Muslim cleric, addressing a Muslim audience, lamented: If you killed 200 chickens in the farm of any of the big farmers, you will be dealt with.

“But today, we are being killed. It is your fault. On the day of elections, you say, it is Jihad! Christians will take over Nigeria! Okay, the Christians did not take Nigeria. It has been left in the hands of those who sit and see us being killed. “If we are killed, the head says,

God forbid! He was not elected to say God forbid. This imaginary jihad won the elections now where are the jihadists? The lesson here is that politicians will use religion to mobilise for elections, but they cannot use it to govern.”

