Kukah calls for fervent prayers over 2023 elections

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has called on Nigerian to embarked on fervent prayers as the forthcoming 2023 General Election is around the corner. He made this call on Saturday at the Speech and Prize Giving Day of St Dominic School, graduation and launching of Second edition of their blazer knights magazine which was held in Birnin Kebbi.

 

He stated further that the only remedy to curb the cases of insecurity in Nigeria is to for everyone, both Muslims and Christian to go on their knees and pray to God and educate the people for the success of the polls. “Election is at corner, we need to pray hard for the success of the election.

 

Let us eschew any of our differences and work for one unified country, we don’t have any country like Nigeria and we are all one,” he said. He equally commended the management of the school for their commitment towards promoting the education and learning in the state.

 

We are proud of you and please keep on with the good work you people are doing” he said. Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Kebbi State All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu thanked the Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah for his fatherly advised to the country. He urged all the religious leaders in the country to continue praying for peace and harmony in order to have a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

 

Kaura, who was represented by its aides, Comrade Sagiru Haliru, assured the peoples of Kebbi State that if elected as the governor of Kebbi State in 2023 he promised to leave a good legacy behind.

 

‘I promise you people to concentrate on education, I am a trained teacher and I will not allowed education to take a back seat in the state’ he said.

 

