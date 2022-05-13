Metro & Crime

Kukah demands justice, says murder of Sokoto student criminal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, on Thursday, described as criminal, the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto.

The revered cleric, in a statement, tasked authorities at all levels to fish out the perpetrators and ensure justice is served on the matter.

The female student was lynched and burnt on Thursday by a mob of Muslim youths who accused her of blasphemy on social media against Prophet Muhammad.

The young lady’s killers posted videos of their action on social media attracting wild spread outrage and condemnation.

The police in Sokoto said two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the student’s killing.

Reacting in a statement, Kukah said the perpetrators no matter their motive must be punished.

Kukah’s statement was titled, ‘Murder of Ms Deborah Yakubu’.

It partly read: “We condemn this incident in the strongest term and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all the culprits are brought to book.

“The only obligation that is owed her immediate family, her fellow students and the school authorities is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation, are punished according to the extant laws of our land.

“This has nothing to do with religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslim brothers here in Sokoto over the years.

“This matter must be treated as a criminal act and the law must take its cause.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abiri: Rehabilitate Institute of Tourism for business to thrive in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Tourism Development, Tamaraebi Abiri on Tuesday  advised that for tourism to thrive positively in the state, the institute of tourism must be rehabilitated. Speaking to Travel Writers Corps in Yenagoa recently, Abiri stated that there was so much money in […]
Metro & Crime

Libel: MFM/Olukoya registers N500m damages against blogger in UK

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu A United Kingdom High Court of Justice Tuesday registered the N500 million damages entered in favour of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) and its General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, by an Ogun State High Court against a UK-based blogger, Maureen Badejo. By this development, the judgement of the Ogun State […]
Metro & Crime

‘I killed my wife because she refused to give me money’

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Christopher Chiabata, 56, on Tuesday confessed to Police in Bayelsa State that he killed his  wife in self defence during a fight over money. According to Police report, Chiabata struck his wife at their Onuebum  in Ogbia local government  home with a pestle during the fight, and after realizing that he had committed murder he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica