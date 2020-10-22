News

Kukah, Falana, 39 others warns of impending anarchy

…demand independent inquiry, arrest of Lekki shooting conspirators

No fewer than 41 prominent Nigerians including Bishop Matthew Kukah, Femi Falana, Pat Utomi, and Prof. Attahiru Jega, have warned that the deepening ethnic and religious divides being witnessed in the country could only lead to anarchy.

 

A statement signed by all 41 concerned citizens and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said there were evidences that agents of government and some political actors had sponsored thugs to hijack the #EndSARS peaceful protests and to divide and rule the youths through ethnic and religious manipulation.

While noting that governments response to the youths demands for an end to bad governance, police brutality and endemic corruption was largely slow, unconvincing, and half-hearted, they maintained that no nation could survive a war between its security agencies and its youth.
The statement reads: “Having carefully observed and followed these unfolding events, and to halt our descent into further break down of law and order, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate urgent steps to address the widening trust deficit between the Government and the President on the one hand, and the Nigerian youth and its people on the other

“Identifying and arresting immediately the persons that gave instruction for soldiers to shoot protesting youth at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20th October 2020

“Institute an urgent independent inquiry on: (i) the events at Lekki toll gate leading to the use of live ammunitions on the protestors and (ii) the apparent use of sponsored thugs or hoodlums by security operatives to infiltrate and break the peaceful protests. All those identified to be responsible for this must be held to account and prosecuted.
“Take immediate remedial action as spelt out in the youth Charter of Demands (which they term 5For5 Demands) including the immediate release of all arrested protestors, justice and compensation for the families of victims, and an independent body to oversee the prosecution of guilty officers.”

Commending the youths for their courage and patriotism in their demands for the protection of their rights and for a better, they urged  all Nigerians support the demands which have been without any ethnic or religious coloration, while calling on the protestors to eschew any act of violence oot intimidation or harassment of ordinary citizens or engage in any form of violence.

