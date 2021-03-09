Kukah: Nigerian leaders come to power unprepared

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, has drawn a nexus between the leadership recruitment process in Nigeria and the underdevelopment of the country.

The highly vocal cleric said that those who have ruled Nigeria since independence in 1960 came to power unprepared for the job of running Africa’s most populous country.

Kukah, who spoke at a virtual discourse session titled “Cast without a plot,” moderated by Toyin Falola, a professor of History at the University of Texas, said this state of unpreparedness is largely responsible for the inability of these leaders to resolve the perennial challenges that has confronted Nigeria in the past 60 years.

According to Kukah, the unpreparedness of these leaders limited their ability to think deeply critically about the challenges of nationhood and how they could resolve them in the best interest of the country.

He said: “Buhari had already said after he tried in 2011, ‘I’m done. I’m no longer interested.’ Yar’Adua had already said ‘I’m done. I want to go back to the classroom.’ Obasanjo was brought from prison to (become president). “What passes for governance is digging a hole to fill a hole because you borrow money to win elections and you see that there is a correlation between the spiral of awarding of contracts and the contracts not being finished,” he said.

Kukah, who also spoke on the current widespread insecurity in Nigeria, said many Nigerians are angry about the situation and have been agitating that the government should do something to halt the ugly trend. Apparently endorsing the position of the people, Kukah said that it is not too much to ask for security as it is the primary purpose and responsibility of government anywhere in the world. On the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, Kukah warned the government “to take the street seriously” because that’s where the people reside.

“The challenge is for us to create a conducive environment and this is why I worry about this government because the government has not created a narrative those points in a direction that we should be going. We don’t expect the president to do everything, we are not expecting angels, but it is that a nation has to survive on a vision about where we are going and how we are going to get there.

“But when you raise this question, people begin to think that you are an enemy of the state or that you are inciting citizens,” he said. Kukah said that those unhappy with him due to his criticisms of the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards security and other issues will sing his praises after the 2023 presidential elections.

He urged religious leaders in Nigeria to resist the temptation of condoning the malfeasance of the political class as such compromises will contaminate their faith. Kukah expressed concerns over the penchant of the political forces to seek to use religion for their selfish ends, adding that faith without reason breeds religious extremism and a situation where people kill in the name of God.

“There are lots of people who are unhappy with me today, but I can tell you after 2023, the same people who are unhappy with me today will be the ones who will be singing my praises.

The same people who are singing my praises today, if they come to power, they will be the ones who will cast me out. “I am happy with that label because it suggests a certain kind of neutrality and this is where we should be going. Religion ought to be protected from contamination by the power of the state.

“Nigerian politics, as you can see from Okija to other places, has become so highly spiritualised and this is what happens in an environment when there are no predictors, there are no signs. Nigerian politicians don’t believe they can just win an election by fighting hard.

So, they are expecting you to pray for success of their political enterprise. “It is not about electoral outcomes or how well electoral laws are; it is that we are operating in an environment that is so dubiously spiritual.

The challenge for us as spiritual leaders is to maintain the integrity of faith. I have a bit of experience, but I am happy and lucky that I have been able to go from one generation to the other, from one administration to the other because you have to be careful of the choices that you make,” the cleric said.

