Kukah: North Central muslim group warns against inflammatory rhetoric

President North Central Muslim Peace Initiative, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, has called for restrain in the inflammatory rhetoric in various quarters and on the social media in reaction to the Christmas message by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, saying the issue is unnecessarily over flogged.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Zazzaga said Bishop Kukah for long has been speaking to address the ills in the nation, and that it is improper for any person or group of persons to give it an ethno-religious connotation because it has the tendency to trigger violence in the country.

He said he has read an ultimatum given to Kukah by a group in Sokoto to apologize or leave the state and the several reactions that followed the ultimatum in the social media and several quarters, saying that such happenings is not healthy for the nation and will divide the citizenry more than uniting them.

The President said it is the authority/government that will determine if a message/comment can be classified as hate speech or otherwise and not a group of persons.

Zazzaga said several persons irrespective of their religious or ethnic background have made comments in the interest of the nation, but that he did not know why Kukah’s remarks were generating unnecessary controversy.

He called on governments at all levels to establish and maintain a close relationship with clergy men and constructive critics like Bishop Kukah, across all religions, so that they can keep sharing ideas and getting good counsel where necessary.

