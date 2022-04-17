Kukah should be called to order –AbdulAziz

Dr Bature AbdulAziz is the President of the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace and also doubles as the National President, Harmonized Traders Union. In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR in Kano he crticizes Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah over his constant attacks on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and also spoke on some national matters

What is your grouse with the Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah?

The Patriotic Elders Network for Peace and Justice in Nigeria is not excited with certain words, thoughts and behavior of Reverend Matthew Kukah. We perceive some of these words by the reverend as negatively inclined thoughts that are determined to upset and agitate the peace and unity of the nation.

Nigeria has been facing these challenges for over 30 years, yet the reverend is keen on confidently voicing out his opinion on these problems these recent years. These certain ideologies of his are backed by people with similar interests as him, who are inclined towards frightening and pushing others with less social or religious knowledge which in return increases the tension in the country.

Within our different social strata in the country, be it a religious leader, politician, business people, government employee or learned individuals, we are collectively aware of the societal structures of the developed countries. Their societies are efficiently driven by social development, adequate security, trust, citizen responsibility, discipline and law and order.

These developments were possible through working hand-in-hand with their government for a more advanced society. However, as a religious head he occasionally perpetuates and magnifies our problems to a certain exaggerated level that conveys a negative message which in return displays you as a trouble advocate.

My reason is that you are consistently on a mission to spread out negativity, hopelessness, disunity, and pessimism towards the country. This regular exhibition of negativity makes one wonder if he is ever in support or ready to encourage positive nation building discussions.

What does the Reverend want? It is time he publicly acknowledges what he has in mind. Is he driven by self-interest or motivated by others who are not excited to see us proudly maintain our ‘Giant of Africa’ status, by privately encouraging, sponsoring disunity and lack of patriotism.

This behavior makes me wonder if his actions are politically motivated and are targeted to a certain political sect. I do not recall this energy and behavior of his throwing the country into chaos during other administrations. We are lucky Nigeria is a well-endowed democratic state.

This behavior of his would not have been tolerated in a lot of African and non-African nations. Let me address him directly, Reverend, we are Nigerians and extremely proud of our country. If you have lost your patriotism somewhere along the way, we are urging you as an elder statesman, a religious leader, to embrace this nation by being optimistic and showing positive reinforcement when required.

Gullible individuals might be driven by your pessimism to end up destroying the nation.

We have routinely seen what such actions are capable of around the globe. Within our two major religions, Islam & Christianity, as a man of God, you are fully aware of how impactful prayer and optimism are. Bring a solution to the table for the government; you are a highly influential citizen; sit with them, express your concerns and offer your advice, instead of publicly concealing your politically-motivated agenda as patriotism.

These problems we are facing are not unique to us, numerous African countries are in our shoes. Developed countries are driven by law and order. Remove law and order and a developed country automatically changes to an underdeveloped nation.

They constantly complain and propagate the under development of Africa, however, whenever the government is ready to take action to tackle these problems, their NGOs move in as “Heroes of democracy” to protect human rights. In this same instance, these NGOs blindly and proudly encourage their citizens to follow and maintain law and order. We all know these two ideologies are the backbone of any developed society.

What role does foreign influence play in this matter?

These problems are mostly attributed to foreign forces which are keen on seeing Africa stays underdeveloped; citizens like me who are tired of your pessimistic behavior suspect this foreign influence in your affairs through propaganda and agenda. Their goal is to discourage and prevent growth and development of other nations through their negatively coerced agenda.

As a man of God, your main goal should be to unite, connect, and encourage followers to be patriotic and find solutions on how to accelerate growth and development. The number one problem of Nigeria today is Nigerians. We are involved in corruption, disunity, deceit, and cheap tricks to gain quick bucks without regarding the consequences of our actions.

These behaviors we exhibit are used by agents of chaos to accelerate our national destruction without leaving any footprints. A developed nation president once said it is easier and financially cheaper for them to destroy their targeted country from their home country than to invade the particular place like they used to before by using excessive force. The situation we found ourselves in today of economic hardship is backed by the global pandemic which affected almost every nation on the planet.

We are currently on our way to recovery and recovery takes time, it encourages my fellow countrymen to be patient and law abiding. Things will certainly change for the better. Our only hope is to vigorously maintain law and order. Finally reverend, religious leaders are very influential in any society.

They have to be consonantly aware and cautious of the kind of discussions and ideologies they publicly promote. I urge my fellow Nigerians to disregard any evil advocacy from any religious leader or sect, regardless of the religion. Development takes time, Rome was not built in a day, now more than ever, we need to stay alert, vigilant and patriotic, we should not encourage & advance agendas that are not targeted for our national development.

Recently, after a football match between Nigeria and Ghana, in a display of lack of patriotism, fans vandalized the stadium. What will you say about it?

I suggest it is time to wake up and start recognizing Nigeria as a mother, it is of dire necessity for Nigeria to be well-respected by every Nigerian. We cannot continue this display of barbaric behavior whenever we become angry and end up destroying our own public-owned basic amenities and infrastructure. Let me remind us, these basic amenities do not belong to the government, they might be controlled by the government, but they belong to us citizens.

The unfortunate display of backward behavior and vandalism we witnessed during an international event, hosted by an international body, in an international stadium which we proudly played against our mutually respected neighbor, Ghana. Nigerians, if you think and reflect carefully before the President, or governor or minister uses the stadium, thousands of us citizens are using and benefit from it, especially since the stadium was specifically built for us citizens. Come on fellow Nigerians, how is it that whenever you are frustrated the first things you attack are things made for your sake?

The stadium was built for the people, it belongs to the people. Think about it, the person or persons that built the stadium, where are they today? I am positive the attendees of the occasion were at least 60, 000 spectators, however, you barely can count 60 people that built the stadium out of the thousands of attendees. This is the opposite of patriotism, bringing the country and its name backwards, dragging national development into the mud without any regard for our tomorrow while the whole world watches.

We are lucky and blessed that our country is a rich developing country. If not, this vandalism would have taken years before it was recovered and fixed. I am calling out to stakeholders and those saddled with the responsibility to not give a slap on the wrist to these offenders and call it a day. I hope those responsible would properly pay for their misbehavior.

There is no way we can develop our country without proper law and order to govern our people. Punishment should be meted out to the culprits. I am calling out to us parents, it is necessary and compulsory to teach our children at home the love, appreciation and respect of our beloved nation. We have to establish patriotism in our young children at home to nourish and grow in nationalism.

Our older children need to possess and learn self-orientation, parents are required to discourage their non-patriotic behavior by constantly reminding, correcting and improving their behavior. We patriotic elders urge and plead with parents to relentlessly lead our children into a better tomorrow through patriotism. Within the countries we are surrounded by, we are the least patriotic -our children, our brothers, our sisters, we ourselves, we all lack patriotism. It should be compulsory for every one of us, every citizen to be patriotic.

The government should take charge through the Ministry of Education to strictly impose patriotism on every one of our students from day care all the way to our tertiary institutions. One might say, a subject of such nature already exists, and being taught in our schools, well, if the implementation and execution is poor, how can our students learn? We have to help, teach, nurture, learn these things by ourselves.

This is our responsibility and duty as citizens. Parents who encourage their children to vandalize and bring home public properties should be ashamed of their behavior. Whoever is caught in such a scandal from the vandal all the way to the receiver should be arrested and charged based on the law of the land. This is the right way to bring glory to our country, to stop idolizing another man’s land and focus on improving ours.

