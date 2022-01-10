News Top Stories

Kukah: SOKAPU tackles DSS for clampdown on dissenting voices

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), has condemned the recent invitation extended to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, by the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the move as a ploy to silence him at all costs. Kukah, a highly cerebra  and vocal cleric, has been very critical of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a posture that has created enmity between him and some elements in the government of the day. The DSS recently invited him for a “chat” after he delivered a Christmas Day homily that took the administration to the cleaners, for the second consecutive year. National Youth Leader, SOKAPU, Comrade John Isaac, has, however, urged the fiery cleric to ignore the invitation by the DSS as it represents a threat to his life and personal safety. The group urged the DSS to focus on the ravaging impact of insecurity, kidnapping and banditry across the country rather than harassing Kukah for pointing out the obvious decay in the country’s security architecture. “We’ve continued to observed with dismay the operations of the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) in recent times and the mysterious deaths of persons whom had at one time or the other accepted it’s invitations particularly persons considered to be critical of the nepotistic and clandestine leadership style of the Buhari administration. “Lately we mourned the sudden demise of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia of blessed memory who until his death was a dogged critic of this administration and a regular visitor at one of the DSS facilities. “It is rather unfortunate to note that with the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists by President Buhari, we had anticipated an invitation from the DSS to the likes of Sheikh Gumi who has always fronted and still fronts for terrorist bandit groups but the reverse is however, the case,” the group said. The group accused the DSS of deviating from its core mandate of protecting national security and becoming a willing tool for the suppression of free speech. SOKAPU therefore called for an independent investigation into the activities of the DSS with a view to restructuring the institution and bringing its mode of operations in line with global best practices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the death sentence imposed on Maryam Sanda over the death of her husband, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello. The Federal Government had arraigned Sanda and three others on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide. She was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging on January 27, 2020, by […]
News

Ekiti 2022: SWAGA begins mobilization ahead guber poll

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 Presidential Ambition (SWAGA), has said the group has commenced rigorous mobilisation of voters across Ekiti State to prevent electoral loss for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2022 governorship election.   Former Minister of Works and the  National Chairman of SWAGA Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who disclosed this regretted […]
News

FG owes ex-electricity workers N25bn – NUP

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Federal Government owes retired electricity workers N25 billion pension arrears, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has said. The pensioners stated that the arrears comprised N14.5 billion harmonization, N7.5 billion monetization, N3 billion for the year 2000 retirees and N972 million rebate allowance. Disclosing this at the end of a meeting in Abuja yesterday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica