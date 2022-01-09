News

Kukah: SOKAPU tackles DSS for clampdown on dissenting voices

The Youth Wing of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), has condemned the recent invitation extended to the  Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev  Matthew Hassan Kukah, by the Department of State Services  (DSS), describing the move as a  ploy to silence him at all costs.

Kukah, a highly cerebral and vocal cleric, has been very critical of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a posture that has created enmity between him and some elements in the government of the day. The DSS recently invited him for a “chat” after he delivered a Christmas Day homily that took the administration to the cleaners, for the second consecutive year.

National Youth Leader, SOKAPU, Comrade John Isaac, has, however, urged the fiery cleric to ignore the invitation by the DSS as it represents a threat to his life and personal safety.

The group urged the DSS to focus on the ravaging impact of insecurity, kidnapping and banditry across the country rather than harassing Kukah for pointing out the obvious decay in the country’s security architecture.

“We’ve continued to observed with dismay the operations of the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) in recent times and the mysterious deaths of persons whom had at one time or the other accepted it’s invitations particularly persons considered to be critical of the nepotistic and clandestine leadership style of the Buhari administration.

“Lately we mourned the sudden demise of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia of blessed memory who until his death was a dogged critic of this administration and a regular visitor at one of  the  DSS facilities.

“It is rather unfortunate to note that with the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists by President Buhari, we had anticipated an invitation from the DSS to the likes of Sheikh Gumi who has always fronted and still fronts for terrorist bandit groups but the  reverse is however, the case,” the group said.

The group accused the DSS of deviating  from its core mandate of protecting national security and  becoming a willing tool for the suppression of free speech.

SOKAPU therefore called for an independent investigation into the activities of the  DSS with a view to restructuring the institution and bringing  its mode of operations in line with global best practices.

 

