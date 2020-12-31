Kukah: Stop muzzling Nigerians, Ortom tells Buhari

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All ProgressivesCongress(APC) government to stop muzzling patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the country. Governor Ortom described as unfair and repressive, thefederalgovernment’s reactionto the message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, MostReverend, Dr. MatthewHassanKukah, whothe government accused of stirring hatred against Mr. President and calling for a coup. He described Bishop Kukah as a selfless Nigerian, who only sought to unite the nation and speak his mind frankly on national issues, calling on the government to serve the people.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, suggested that; “Instead of politicising the views of the bishop and castigating him, the federal government should take a second look at the things he raised in his Christmas Day message to avoid throwing the baby away with the bathwater.”

Ortom believed strongly that Nigeria was practicing democracy which guaranteed the freedom of speecto all citizens and not a military regime that often suppressed the right of the people to voice out their opinions on challenges confronting the country. Governor Ortom added that it was incumbent on the federal government to listen to the views of the people and take steps to address the worrisomesecuritysituationand other problems staring the country in the face “rather than combatively engaging anyone who dares to hold an

