Kukah: Stop muzzling Nigerians, Ortom tells Buhari

*listen to people’s views, address worrisome security situation

*Stop listening to sycophants fooling you that all is well

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday appealed to the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to stop muzzling patriotic Nigerians who are raising genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the country.

Ortom described as unfair and repressive, the Federal Government’s reaction to the message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah whom the government accused of stirring hatred against Mr. President and calling for a coup.

He said Bishop Kukah is a selfless Nigerian who only seeks to unite the nation and speak his mind frankly on national issues calling on the government to serve the people.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, suggested that “instead of politicizing the views of the Bishop and castigating him, the Federal Government should take a second look at the things he raised in the Christmas Day message to avoid throwing the baby out with the bathwater”.

Ortom believed strongly that Nigeria is practicing democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges confronting their country.

Ortom stated that it is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and take steps to address the worrisome security situation and other problems staring the country in the face “rather than combatively engaging anyone who dares to hold an alternative opinion”.

He noted that at this critical challenging time in the country’s history, the people expect their leaders to be tolerant, patient, humane, sincere, and always seek to address the issues that affect shared interests of citizens.

He said the Bishop’s statement is a true reflection of the current situation in Nigeria and urged President Buhari not to listen to sycophants who may tell him that everything is well with the country. All is not well.

According to the governor, Bishop Kukah is not the first Nigerian to say that hundreds of innocent Nigerians are being killed in cold blood by bandits, kidnappers, armed herdsmen and other terrorists.

The governor pointed out that even under the worst dictatorships, courageous citizens express their views on issues of national interest and Nigeria which is a democratic nation cannot be an exception.

