Kukah tasks scientists on food security, availability

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has said that Nigeria requires innovative strategies to nip in the bud the rising circumstances that allowed Nigerians to go to bed hungry. Kukah made the obser- vation while receiving a delegate from the Institute for Agricultural Research of the Ahmadu Bello University (IAR-ABU), Zaria, led by Prof. Bitrus Tarfa, Assistant Director, Research, of the institute. The delegates were in Sokoto to inform the bishop about the TELA Maize variety, which the institute has developed and set to commercialise. TELA is a transgenic maize variety that is drought tolerant, resistant to stem borers, fall army worm (FAW) and capable of improving the economic fortunes of farmers.

“We are a nation where hunger is prevalent and our choices of what to eat or not to eat is limited. It is good to have food available for the people to let them decide if they want to eat it or not because it is GMOs.” Kukah also commended IAR efforts in releasing crop varieties that alleviates the sufferings of the masses and caution that; “Science can be a source of good or bad, so be as transparent in your research as much as possible so that people can have information to make informed choices. “So long as the varieties you are developing and releasing are approved by the government and people’s right to make choices is respected, we are happy to spread the good news,” he added.

Earlier, IAR Assistant Director, Research, Tarfa said the new variety called TELA Maize will ensure that farmers get bumper harvest and spend less money on procuring and using insecticides/pesticides which are harmful to their health. Bitrus added that the TELA Maize Project, which started in 2019, has the aim of releasing maize varieties that are resistant to two destructive insect pests – fall army worm and stem borers as well as drought in maize.”

