Kukah to deliver lecture as KSM begins 1-yr-long activities for 70th anniversary

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah will be delivering a lecture tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, as part of a year-long programme of activities to mark the platinum jubilee (70th anniversary) of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria (KSM), a renowned humanitarian group of Catholic Church faithful founded in 1953.

The Supreme Knight of KSM, Sir Dr. Charles Mbelede, while addressing a special pre-activities press conference in Lagos, said the series of activities will hold consecutively in the nine Metropolitan Councils of the Order between June 2022 and June 2023.

He listed among the high points of the planned events is the Unveiling of Anniversary Logo and Mascot, which will also take place at St Leo Catholic Church.

The Logo cum Mascot unveiling will be preceded by a High Mass to be concelebrated by the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; the Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo and the Bishop of Ijebu Ode Diocese Most Rev. Francis Obafemi Adesina, he added.

Other activities planned for the Platinum Jubilee anniversary, Mbelede noted, include the Planting of Anniversary Tree at Illah Monastery, exposure of the KSM Platinum Documentary, Photo Exhibition, Empowerment/Entrepreneurship programmes, Jubilee Luncheon, Raffle Draw and a host of others.

 

