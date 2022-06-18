News

Kukah to deliver lecture as KSM begins 70th anniversary activities

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah will deliver a lecture today at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos as part of a year-long activities to mark the Platinum Jubilee (70th anniversary) of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria (KSM), a renowned group of Catholic Church faithful founded in 1953.

The Supreme Knight of KSM, Sir Dr. Charles Mbelede, while addressing a special pre-activities press conference in Lagos, said the series of activities will hold consecutively in the nine Metropolitan Councils of the Order between June 2022 and June 2023. He listed among the high points of the planned events the unveiling of anniversary logo and mascot, which will take place at St Leo Catholic Church Ikeja, Lagos. The logo-cum-mascot unveiling will be preceded by a High Mass to be concelebrated by the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; the Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo and the Bishop of Ijebu Ode Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Obafemi Adesina.

 

Our Reporters

