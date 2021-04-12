Kukah to northern govs: Solve religious strife in your area

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has challenged Governors of the North to take decisive actions that will permanently solve the lingering religious crisis rocking the region.

Bishop Kukah stated that where the Governors meet in Kaduna or in Abuja sharing tea and taking photographs without properly addressing the teething religious problems tearing the North apart is unacceptable.

Kukah spoke in Yola, the Adamawa State capital Monday, at the commissioning of Sangere-Marghi Housing Estate, a settlement constructed to accommodate Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Boko Haram by the Catholic Diocese of Yola.

He told Governor Ahmadu Fintiri that when he meets with his counterparts in the North, he should remind them to guide and lead the religious leaders on the way out of the present religious intollerance in the region.

“They should not only talking about dialogue with Bishops, Imams and Emirs sitting together and taking photographs and drinking tea as there are needs to be concrete manifestation of ideas between one another.

“If the spirit of Islam and Christianity exist in Nigeria actually between members of the two faiths, we will not be fighting, shedding as much blood as we are seeing today,” he observed.

Also speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Fintiri told Muslims and Christians to learn to stay together devoid of religious acrimony.

The Governor recalled that the issue of religious intolerance in the North began with the Maitatsene uprising of the 1980s, noting with regret that since then, the religious crisis seems to have defied solutions.