Kumuyi recommits to spreading the gospel

Pastor William Kumuyi at the formal launch of the ‘Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK)’, has renewed resolution to spread the gospel to the uttermost.
Kumuyi last Sunday at Lagos State University of Technology (LASUTECH) Ikorodu, said there was more to be achieved than resting, hence the birth of GCK which prior to its official launch was debuted in Abuja last year.
The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, said: ‘‘We live in a crisis-ridden world. In the midst of scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements, we are witnessing increasing economic, social, cultural, and ecological upheavals all of which impact negatively on the quality of life globally.
‘‘People across the world are grappling with deep-seated emotional problems. Dependence on psychotropic drugs is on the rise. Suicide rate has spiked. It has to do with the fallen nature of man.
‘‘While we appreciate and celebrate the strides that we have made guided by the skillful hands of human ability, we all yearn for something more. This was the mission and mandate of the Lord Jesus Christ to the world 2000 years ago.’’
He said: ‘‘It is the same mandate and mission that now drives me and has led to the birth of the GCK, proclaiming the gospel, and bringing reprieve and solace to a world gripped with mounting and seemingly unresolvable crises.’’

 

