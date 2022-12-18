Kumuyi to Anchor Varsity graduates: Go, showcase your qualities, glow like diamond

The Chancellor, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Dr. William Folorusho Kumuyi, has charged the graduates to imbibe the principles of success saying this is the surest path to achieving their laudable dreams in life.

Kumuyi, in a virtual message to the combined second and third convocation ceremonies held recently in Lagos, impressed on the graduates that upholding the core values of the school in all their endeavors would guarantee their success in life.

He charged the graduates to run with their dreams and place their hope in God thus exemplifying the courage to succeed in their journey to the top of their career.

He said: “Great things start small and you must be willing to live a life of discipline to nurture the seed of greatness in you. You must also grow in the vision of God and be change-makers thus positively impacting society.

“Our motto is character, competence, and courage. You have to draw from this. I must tell you, a character without competence amounts to impotence. “Also, it is character and competence without courage. This is because if you have character and competence without courage you won’t be able to launch out and be what God wants you to be.

“Remember the value of character and do not cut corners. Rather, run with your dream. Without action, all the competence, vision, and others would mean nothing. You can reach your vantage position with courage.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Pastor NkemjiKa Obinna called on the young graduates to constantly remember God without whom they are nothing.

He said: “Although an important stage of your life has been reached today, you still have a long way to go. Your first degree is just the beginning of yet greater attainments in life. I, therefore, charge you to draw closer to Jesus Christ through righteous living, persistent prayer, studying God’s word, and fellowship as you will continue to need God’s help and guidance throughout your life’s sojourn. With a life of righteousness, hard work, and faith in God, the sky will be your starting point in life.

“You should also not forget your parents’ sacrifices for you. Love them, appreciate them and make them happy.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Bandele, who spoke glowingly on the giant stride the school has made within the shortest time of its existence stressed that his address is to showcase AUL as an emerging private University with global relevance.

Bandele underscored the global relevance of AUL on the global scene through her academic and research outputs noting that the ivory tower has made tremendous impacts through individual research experts.

Meanwhile, a total of 226 students graduated across disciplines while 38 graduated with first class but the best graduating student with 4.00/4.00 grade from Economics department, Eja Iwasan Egbe became the cynosure of every eye as she won several awards in the ceremony adorned by parents and well-wishers.

