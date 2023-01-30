Kumuyi To Youths: Shun worldly, political, inventions of corruption

News Top Stories

Deeper Christian Life Ministry General Superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi, has advised youths to learn from the mistakes of the past and not to be “deformed by the worldly inventions of corruption” that plunged Nigeria into economic quagmire and insecurity. Kumuyi, who spoke on the topic Wonderfully-Made for Excellence, to over 5,000 youths in Asaba during his Global Crusade (GCK) tagged ‘Impact Academy: The Unforgettable Encounter’, warned them against being used as political thugs, errand boys and others by politicians.

He said such vices have currently assisted to aggravate the tempo of poverty and hunger in the country. The cleric linked satanic oppression to why political office holders have not made meaningful sacrificial impact in their constituencies. He said: “Don’t be deformed by the worldly inventions of corruption. You were wonderfully made by God for edification.

Dare to dream, don’t stay in the dungeon of your dream but make a reality out of it through edifying works. “Learn from the mistakes of the past. Question the status quo in your life if you must become a hero in your striving. Set higher goals for yourself to beat the old record of failure to meet your expected goals.” Kumuyi urged them to keep their minds clean, shun drugs but be diligent and physically fit, in their dealings, in order for Satan not to steal or hijack their future.

 

