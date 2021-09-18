News

Kumuyi’s book Lauch: Document your experiences, Osinbajo tells leaders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged leaders and other successful people to write their stories and share the histories of the phenomena they have become in order to instruct, inspire and change the world to a better society. Speaking in Lagos at the presentation of the biography of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, jointly written by Banji Ojewale, Segun Babatope, Emeka Ezeze and Tunde Opeibi, Prof. Osinbajo, said every person, especially those who succeed in their endeavours in life, owes society three taxes. According to him: “The first is income taxes – personal income tax, and if you own a company, company, or corporation tax. The second is a social tax, another name for that is philanthropy. The obligation of the wealthy to give back to society.

“The third tax is a civic tax; the obligation of the successful to write their stories, to share the histories of the phenomena they have become, in order to instruct, to admonish and to inspire the present and the future.” In summation of taxes citizens are obligated to pay, the VP added that there is a fourth tax.

This he called “the Pentecost Tax,” which he said was for successful preachers of the gospel. “But for the successful preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, there is the fourth tax, this is the Pente-cost Tax. The obligation of men and women since the day of Pentecost, the day described in Acts 2 when the Holy Spirit empowered the disciples to preach the gospel, to tell the story of their missionary journeys.

The miracles, signs, and wonders that God has wrought on that journey, the deprivations, the fastings, and the persecutions. The victories and failures, the mountains and the valleys.” He said: “ This is a huge responsibility. But the saints before us discharged that responsibility so we are the beneficiaries of the Acts of the Apostles, the stories of the men and women who carried the gospel first to Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria and to the ends of the earth. “Their stories have encouraged generations of Christians since, their recorded experiences may seem to make them stars, but they are meant to instruct us in adherence to sound doctrine, to rebuke us and instruct us unto righteousness.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Understanding house of Reps transparency verdict on NEDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three weeks today; precisely, it’s more than three clear weeks, after the House of Representatives gave its verdict of a clean bill of health to the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), over alleged financial heist at the commission involving a whopping sum of N100 billion. Surprisingly, but not unexpected, the Civil Society […]
News

Man paraded for killing girlfriend as father is nabbed for attempting to kill daughter

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu yesterday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.   According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady, […]
News

Churn out constructive materials, Filmmaker charges content producers

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Leading Nigerian filmmaker, Adekunle Adejuyigbe popular as Nodash has urged content producers to be wary of the kind of materials they dish out to the public, as they informs human behavior.   Nodash is popular for making thoughtful films such as the internationally acclaimed flick “The Delivery Boy”, currently streaming on Netlfix. The filmmaker […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica