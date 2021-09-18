Kumuyi’s book Lauch: Document your experiences, Osinbajo tells leaders

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged leaders and other successful people to write their stories and share the histories of the phenomena they have become in order to instruct, inspire and change the world to a better society. Speaking in Lagos at the presentation of the biography of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, jointly written by Banji Ojewale, Segun Babatope, Emeka Ezeze and Tunde Opeibi, Prof. Osinbajo, said every person, especially those who succeed in their endeavours in life, owes society three taxes. According to him: “The first is income taxes – personal income tax, and if you own a company, company, or corporation tax. The second is a social tax, another name for that is philanthropy. The obligation of the wealthy to give back to society.

“The third tax is a civic tax; the obligation of the successful to write their stories, to share the histories of the phenomena they have become, in order to instruct, to admonish and to inspire the present and the future.” In summation of taxes citizens are obligated to pay, the VP added that there is a fourth tax.

This he called “the Pentecost Tax,” which he said was for successful preachers of the gospel. “But for the successful preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, there is the fourth tax, this is the Pente-cost Tax. The obligation of men and women since the day of Pentecost, the day described in Acts 2 when the Holy Spirit empowered the disciples to preach the gospel, to tell the story of their missionary journeys.

The miracles, signs, and wonders that God has wrought on that journey, the deprivations, the fastings, and the persecutions. The victories and failures, the mountains and the valleys.” He said: “ This is a huge responsibility. But the saints before us discharged that responsibility so we are the beneficiaries of the Acts of the Apostles, the stories of the men and women who carried the gospel first to Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria and to the ends of the earth. “Their stories have encouraged generations of Christians since, their recorded experiences may seem to make them stars, but they are meant to instruct us in adherence to sound doctrine, to rebuke us and instruct us unto righteousness.”

