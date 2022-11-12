Kunda Kids unfolds inspiring children’s book with Tania Omotayo

Kunda Kids, an award-winning children’s publishing Ed-tech and media company, has announced the launch of its latest book titled; Sarai’s Culture Day, to inspire the next generation of Nigerian children to embrace their cultural heritage. The book is scheduled to be released in London on November 19 and Lagos on December 3. Sarai’s Culture Day is a warm and uplifting book that is the perfect springboard to teach children the importance of embracing their culture. It has encouraged schools across Europe and Africa to have their own Culture Day and to learn and showcase their cultural heritage.

The book is written by Tania Omotayo, an acclaimed model, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and the owner of the famous fashion house, Ziva Lagos. Illustrated by Chike Obasi, it will reconnect young Africans in the Diaspora to their roots. Commenting on the inspiration behind the book and why it was an important project for the company, the Co-founder of Kunda Kids, Mrs. Louisa Olafuyi, noted that “children should be encouraged to embrace their culture, which positively impacts on how they see themselves and embrace others too. For example, Sarai’s Culture Day shows parents and teachers how to do this by connecting through cultural items such as music, fashion, food, and history.

‘‘The groundbreaking children’s book also touches on soft critical skills such as kindness, advocacy, self-acceptance, and anti-bullying.’’ On her part, the author of Sarai’s Culture Day, Tania Omotayo has advised young people to know that their originality is their superpower. Noting that Sarai’s Culture Day is inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Sarai. Omotayo concluded; “I want young people to understand that they are uniquely perfect just the way they are, irrespective of race, religion, and culture. Always be proud of where you come from; there can only ever be one you.”

