Arts & Entertainments

Kunle Afolayan addresses drug trafficking in ‘Swallow’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Multiple award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has come through with the official trailer for ‘Swallow’, his latest project, ahead of its October 1 premiere on Netflix. The less than three-minute footage focuses on Tolani Ajao (Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo), a naive secretary who, after a series of career failures, considers her roommate’s offer to work as a drug mule in mid-1980s Lagos. The movie features movie stars such as Ijeoma Grace Agu (Rose), Deyemi Okanlanwon (Sanwo), Eniola Badmus (Mrs Durojaiye), Chioma Akpotha (Mama Chidi), Kevin Ikeduba (OC), Offiong Anthony Edet (Johnny), and Olusegun Remi (Mr Salako).

‘Swallow’ is a movie adaptation of a novel by Seffi Atta, the Nigerian-American author, playwright and screenwriter. “Celebrated filmmaker Afolayan is a main stage performer, so it comes as no surprise that his next film will be released on a date that holds meaning for Nigerians. With a screenplay by Sefi Atta and Kunle Afolayan, Swallow will arrive on Netflix on October 1st – Independence day,” read a statement from Netflix.

“This is the first film from Kunle Afolayan’s multi-title Netflix slate and the drama-thriller explores the burgeoning drug trafficking trade, set against a backdrop of 1980s Lagos, struggling under the weight of austerity measures and the infamous War Against Indiscipline. In ‘Swallow’, Kunle Afolayan opts for a retro film look that pays perfect homage to a nostalgic past and this cinematic masterpiece will take viewers on a memorable ride.”

Speaking on the project, Kunle described Atta’s best-selling novel as the first from which he will be producing a film. “This is the very first book I am making into a movie. Once I read the book, I had to decide on what aspect of the book I wanted to focus on and whose perspective I wanted to share based on the story, because Swallow as a book focused on the life of Tolani’s mother and Tolani herself. Once that was sorted every other thing was put in place,” he wrote. On March 10, Netflix partnered with Kunle Afolayan, for the production of three original feature films in which would include historical drama, a folklore fantasy, and a character drama.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Hillary Clinton to publish first novel, ‘State of Terror’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hillary Clinton has written her first novel, a thriller featuring a US government “dangerously out of touch” amid a series of terror attacks. State of Terror, which follows a novice secretary of state, will be released on October 12, 2021. Mrs Clinton, a former presidential hopeful, secretary of state and first lady, penned the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy grabs second Grammy Award nomination

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On November 24, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy got his second Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music category. This award comes from his latest album, ‘Twice As Tall.’ Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy’s album, African Giant lost the category to Anqelique Kidjo’s reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, Celia. Some of those […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood practitioners slam TAMPAN over sanctions on Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has come under fire over its recent sanctions against Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing. The body had blacklisted Ojo during its meeting at the weekend and instructed directors under its guild to desist from engaging her services. It also vowed to “work against” Nkechi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica