Kunle Afolayan addresses drug trafficking in ‘Swallow’

Multiple award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has come through with the official trailer for ‘Swallow’, his latest project, ahead of its October 1 premiere on Netflix. The less than three-minute footage focuses on Tolani Ajao (Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo), a naive secretary who, after a series of career failures, considers her roommate’s offer to work as a drug mule in mid-1980s Lagos. The movie features movie stars such as Ijeoma Grace Agu (Rose), Deyemi Okanlanwon (Sanwo), Eniola Badmus (Mrs Durojaiye), Chioma Akpotha (Mama Chidi), Kevin Ikeduba (OC), Offiong Anthony Edet (Johnny), and Olusegun Remi (Mr Salako).

‘Swallow’ is a movie adaptation of a novel by Seffi Atta, the Nigerian-American author, playwright and screenwriter. “Celebrated filmmaker Afolayan is a main stage performer, so it comes as no surprise that his next film will be released on a date that holds meaning for Nigerians. With a screenplay by Sefi Atta and Kunle Afolayan, Swallow will arrive on Netflix on October 1st – Independence day,” read a statement from Netflix.

“This is the first film from Kunle Afolayan’s multi-title Netflix slate and the drama-thriller explores the burgeoning drug trafficking trade, set against a backdrop of 1980s Lagos, struggling under the weight of austerity measures and the infamous War Against Indiscipline. In ‘Swallow’, Kunle Afolayan opts for a retro film look that pays perfect homage to a nostalgic past and this cinematic masterpiece will take viewers on a memorable ride.”

Speaking on the project, Kunle described Atta’s best-selling novel as the first from which he will be producing a film. “This is the very first book I am making into a movie. Once I read the book, I had to decide on what aspect of the book I wanted to focus on and whose perspective I wanted to share based on the story, because Swallow as a book focused on the life of Tolani’s mother and Tolani herself. Once that was sorted every other thing was put in place,” he wrote. On March 10, Netflix partnered with Kunle Afolayan, for the production of three original feature films in which would include historical drama, a folklore fantasy, and a character drama.

