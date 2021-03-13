Kunle Afolayan confirms production of Sefi Atta’s ‘Swallow’

Seasoned Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, is currently working on three original feature films for leading streaming platform, Netflix. The films which are already at different stages of production will explore three diverse genresa historical drama, a folklore fantasy and a character dorama. Afolayan confirmed in a chat with Netflix’s director of content for Africa, Ben Amadasun, that he has concluded principal photography for the first film, a screen adaptation of ‘Swallow’ Sefi Atta’s 2010 novel.

Set in the 80s in Lagos, Nigeria, ‘Swallow’ follow the story of Tolani Ajao, a naïve secretary whom, after a series of career woes, considers a drug trafficking offer from her roommate Rose Adamson. According to Afolayan, the Nigerian-American novelist was a huge part of the screenplay and the film’s production.

It will be recalled the ‘Citation’ director teased fans some months ago with photos from a read-through session for the film. Following up on his style of casting non-actors in lead roles, Afolayan’s latest film, stars singer Niyola (Eniola Akinbo) as Tolani Ajao. Other cast members include Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Omotunde Adebowale, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Aigbe, Kelvin Ikeduba, Joke Muyiwa, BBNaija reality star Thin Tall Tony and Olusegun Akinremi.

