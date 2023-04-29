Kunle Remi: Deyemi Okanlawon Sends Strong Message To AMVCA Organisers

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has sent a distress call to the organizers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) over the obvious snub of Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi for her role in ‘Anikulapo’.



In a post he shared on his Instagram page, Deyemi Okanlawon questioned if the prestigious award organizers still have any free slots for Kunle Remi in this year’s nomination list.

The actor who photoshopped Kunle Remi’s face on the rapper, Ikechukwu’s head said he has a reason for asking the question, which he didn’t disclose.

He wrote, “Dear @the_headies abeg do you have any award you’re not using? E get why!”.