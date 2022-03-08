Politics

Kunlere, Olafeso, Adebusoye, Akindele, others endorse Sheba for House of Reps

Prominent politicians in Ondo South, including Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso have endorsed Hon. Abayomi Sheba for House of Representatives in the 2023 elections.

Sheba, a journalist, lawyer and former Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, has declared to represent Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency at the green chamber.

All the leaders, including former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Jumoke Akindele, Hon. Adebusoye Olaniyi, and Hon. Bitire Solomon used the opportunity to declare their supports and adoptions of the Sheba, for his stella performance and contributions to the development of the area.

Sen. Kunlere made reference to various youths empowerment projects and programmes Sheba embarked upon while he was Chairman Poverty Alleviation Committee in the green chambers over 15 years ago.

He concluded that he should be allowed to continue in this trend so as “to secure the future of our youths and yarket women as well as the individuals in the federal constituency.”

Dr. Olafeso also strongly support Sheba’s intention as he said he has no doubt in his humility, integrity, honesty and ability to deliver as expected.

Other Leaders who participated in the endorsement are Hon. Adebusoye Olaniyi, a former fember of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Journal Ebiwonjumi, a former Minority Leader during Gov. Olusegun Mimiko’s era, Hon. Solomon Bitire, a  former Chairman of Okitipupa LG and Managing Director of OOPC, Engr. Oboli Ogunwa.

In a related development, it was a carnival-like declaration and unified adoption of the candidacy of Sheba  on Tuesday as the political and traditional leaders in Irele Local Government presented Sheba to the leadership of PDP in Okitipupa Local Government.

The traditional leaders who were led by the former regent of Ode-Irele township, High Chief Gbogunron of Irele kingdom, High Chief Ologbosere, and Chief Olowu.

The political wing was lead by former Senatorial Chairman, Evang. Sola Adenigbo Ogo-Ade with Wards Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, youth leaders, Women Leaders and other party executives in the entourage.

The turnout was a massive one and was graced by the “Who-is-who” in Ikale,  an indication that Hon. Sheba is a grassroots politician who the masses and leaders have been awaiting to rescue Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency from the hands of politicians who are currently trading with the destiny of the youths

Okitipupa leaders who were present and involved in the declaration and adoption were Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Senator Kunlere Boluwaji, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, current Senatorial Chairman, Elder Amos Fadope, Okitipupa LG PDP Chairman, Adewo Sola, Chief Ayo Ibine, Chief Engr Ogunwa Oboli, LG PDP secretary, All the Youth leaders in the 23 Ikale Wards, Ajila Lambo, Hon. Bitire Solomon, Hon. Adebusoye Niyi, Hon. Larry Ogunmusire, Hon. Bamido Omogbehin, Okitipupa Local Government Vice-chairman, Ojomo, Chief Olowofunire, Hon. Tibetan Osunlow, Chief Adele, Hon. Adeolu Akinseye (Assistant State Treasurer), Assistant Local Government Secretary, Ojo Enisan, Hon. Ademola Iseyemi, Mrs. Pirisola and lots of others.

 

