Kuraun: Benue youths should show more interest in state affairs

Jeffrey Kuraun is a geologists, a philanthropist, a youth mobiliser and founder of Jeffrey Kuraun Foundation. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he talks about the future of youths, his humanitarian projects and sundry issues

You are relatively young and has floated an NGO, Jeffrey Kuruan Foundation. What is the motivation behind it?

My motivation in setting up a charity organisation came from what Mother Theresa said, that if you cannot feed 100 people, then feed one. When I read that I asked myself a lot of questions. I asked myself how can you contribute to society, how can you make the life of one person better, do you have to be necessarily rich before you could help somebody?

No I don’t think so. And what is this help, is help all about money, the answer for me is also No.

Sometimes just being nice to somebody or putting a smile on someone’s face by asking how are you doing, just showing concern, I believe can change somebody’s life because the person will feel someone understands, someone notices his/her existence, someone cares, someone recognises him/her.

There are lots of people going through very tough times and all they need is someone to say hello to them, for a neighbour to ask how are you doing to genuinely stopping and asking how they you doing today is a big deal to some people.

This is a very difficult thing a lot of people find doing. In healthcare and education for instance, we organise seminars to sensitise people on the importance of having a healthy life, we partner with well-meaning organisations and sometimes we sponsor speakers who would sensitise the public about very important subjects like the HIV, hepatitis, and now COVID-19.

We donate protective wears and drugs that we have solicited from pharmaceutical companies, we organise outreaches. We have done some reasonable jobs in Lagos and by the grace of God now that I am working in up in the North here, we want to bring it particularly to Abuja and my own state Benue.

You are said to be a governorship hopeful in the 2023 general elections not many have known you as a politician?

Every human being is a politician and I have been involved in politics for a while and that I am very popular especially among the youths. I am an indigene of Benue State and of course, I believe I am well prepared to lead.

But at the appropriate time, I will unveil my intention. I have over 20 years post- qualification experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, mining and related industry combined, holding senior technical positions in the business.

Prior to my current service in the public sector, I worked in Nigerian oil and gas service companies, as Senior Seismologist at United Geophysical and subsequently, as Business Development Manager both at ANS Energy Services and Standards & Baldwin. I have a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours degree in Geology & Mining from the University of Jos, Nigeria and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Field & Well Management (Engineering) now known as Petroleum Production Engineering from the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom.

I am also an active member of notable professional bodies like the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG). I won the first position prize in the prestigious, Nigerian Mining and Geoscience Society (NMGS)/Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) Award for BSc thesis in Geoscience in Nigerian universities.

I am also a holder of a Master Class Certificate in Business Administration from London Graduate School and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Management, specialising in Oil and Gas from the Commonwealth University.

As part of my contribution to educational development, I voluntarily served as an external examiner with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and participated in both national and international subject panel meetings for curriculum development, item writing and moderation workshops, and review of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (WASSCE) syllabus for the subject of mining.

Benue is one of the backward states in the country and some of the youths in recent times have been involved in activities that were alien to the state. What advice do you have for them?

I want my people, the people of Benue State to have hope. They should cheer up, be inspired and motivated. They should be encouraged in spite of the challenges we have been facing.

We the people of Benue are regarded as great and fearless people, we are truly great people, men and women, we are farmers, we are proud to be called Benue, we are experiencing a lot of challenges in our state, particularly security challenges.

Let us pick up the pieces, come together and take our Benue to a greater height. To our youth, I would say please, don’t run down your state, don’t destroy your Benue, don’t go somewhere and talk down on your governor or your leaders. We have been brought up to respect our elders even when you find your him/her doing what you think is wrong.

There should be a responsible manner of approach. One thing I have observed on social media to my amazement is the way that we attack one another, particularly the way we talk down on elders or leaders due to political differences.

That is not the way to go. That is not the way we were brought up. We were brought up to respect people, so we shouldn’t disrespect our leaders, our elders. We must be civil in our approach. Let us stand firm and face these challenges. Luckily, we have relative peace now compared to what we had.

We should therefore, ensure that we do the right thing knowing that the only state we have is Benue, we should be proud of our heritage. Anywhere we go let’s talk about Benue, let’s stop complaining and proffer solutions. Let us project our state in a positive way and manner.

