Kusa at 70: Buhari extols veteran journalist’s contributions to alternative medicin

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled John Olufemi Kusa for the contributions the veteran journalist has made to the development of traditional medicine in the country.

 

According to a statement his spokesperson Femi Adesina made available to newsmen yesterday, Buhari rejoiced with Kusa on his 70th birthday today congratulating the foremost editor and writer for choosing a career that best expresses his talent.

 

The President believed the awareness that Kusa brought to Nigerians through his years of working in newsrooms and writing, will continue to be appreciated, and his wise counsels to leaders, more recently on broad health issues, have influenced review of strategies and policies, with more focus on home grown options for treatment of infirmities and ailments.

 

The President extolled the former Editor of The Guardian for his passionate and courageous contributions to the development of the health sector by consistently putting the spotlight on efficacy of traditional and alternative medicine and practitioners.

