Kuwait extends ban on foreign passengers ‘until further notice’

Kuwait’s Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that foreign nationals will be unable to enter the state until further notice due to COVID- 19 restrictions.

Non-Kuwaiti passengers have been banned from entering Kuwait since 7 February and restrictions had been due to lift on Saturday. But the DGCA made a new announcement just hours before the ban was due to be lifted, which it said was based on instructions from health authorities.

It did not say when the latest restrictions would be lifted. Kuwaiti nationals are exempt from the ban but will have to undergo a hotel quarantine for seven days and then a further seven days of quarantine at home.

The DCGA told airlines that passengers eligible to enter Kuwait must present present a negative COVID- 19 PCR test not older than 72 hours. All arrivals in Kuwait will have to undergo another PCR test at the airport and another one half way through their quarantine period.

The move is a blow for Kuwait’s airlines, which have had to wait longer than most other carriers in the region to launch their recovery strategies

