Kuye: Loans portend serious problems for generations unborn

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU Comment(0)

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee

How can a responsible government live on borrowing every minute of its life? Who is going to pay for all this borrowings because of the President and members of his cabinet? It portends serious problems to generations even unborn; not the present generation, not the older one but generations upon generations unborn. If you give them another 10 years they are gone. Then, about three generations to come will still be in the pursuit of paying these loans they are borrowing. So, it is a very serious danger and the signal is very dangerous for Nigeria and generations unborn. Unfortunately, the government is not borrowing for infrastructure because they are stealing the money from the presidency to the ministers, particularly the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The NDDC is the conduit pipe of stealing in this country. For God sake what we are running now in Nigeria is not a government. So, they are not using the money for any meaningful thing other than sharing. All the rail lines and some ongoing projects are the handwork of the immediate past administration.

They were started by the Goodluck Jonathan administration, so they are not new projects and I can reiterate my statement that since they came into power, almost seven years ago, there is no new project other than all the projects left by Jonathan, which they are completing. So, as a country, we need to probe this administration from the President downwards. The economy has collapsed because they have shared our resources into their pockets.

