Kw-IRS introduces Harmonised Bill to enhance revenue collection

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, (KW-IRS), in its continued efforts to carry out its mandate of revenue generation for the strategic development of the state, has introduced the Harmonised Bill as a tool of collection of revenue from taxpayers.

The Harmonised Bill, according to a statement by the Executive Chairman of the Service, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, is one of the automation strategies of the Service to improve on its revenue collection activities and bring all eligible entities or businesses into the tax net in the state.

She said: “The Harmonised Bill will enhance the computation and consolidation of and communication to all payable tax revenue and non-tax revenue as applicable to each eligible taxpayers in the state, within any assessment year.

“It will stop illegal negotiation between taxpayers and revenue officers in the ministries or KW-IRS, as well as avoid diversion of government’s money into personal pockets.

“It will block most of the leakages through the display of all taxes due for payment by a tax payer and provide education on double and multiple taxation. A single entity could be charged to different revenue lines depending on the nature of business.”

