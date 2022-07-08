News

Kwali, pharmaceutical firm okay deworming for 16,800 pupils

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Kwali Area Council in partnership with a pharmaceutical company, Biomedical Limited, has commenced a mass deworming of over 16,800 pupils between the age of two to five in Kwali. The Marketing Manager, Biomedical Limited, Watson Olojo, said the exercise was designed to mark the 40th year anniversary of the company, adding that they were already planning to extend the programme to capture no fewer than 450,000 children in 12 states.

According to him, the company specifically chose the exercise to ensure that children are provided with the necessary nutrients required for their physical, mental growth and performance in schools. He said: “This programme is targeted for 16800 doses of anti-worm drugs in Kwali Area Council. There is a particular age group that is being targeted and that is between two to five years of school-based pupils. “I can tell you that one of the things we really recognised for biomedical Limited is the fact that we have transformed from lifesavers to live in Infancy Company and the schoolbased deworming is just one of them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG declares Monday public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of activities to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, as public holiday. New Telegraph reports that May 1 of every year, is observed globally as workers’ day, in celebration of civil servants and others. The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf […]
News

A’Ibom: Ex-envoy seeks hitch-free governorship nomination

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Assam Assam, yesterday said elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State are determined to help the party to organise a rancour-free nomination for the governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections. Assam disclosed during a chat with journalists shortly after a meeting of his friends […]
News

Kwara APC crisis: Elders’ Caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Members of the elders’ caucus and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have called for the immediate suspension of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, from the party for his antiparty activities, bordering on his unguarded comments against the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRahman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica