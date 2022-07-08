Kwali, pharmaceutical firm okay deworming for 16,800 pupils

The Kwali Area Council in partnership with a pharmaceutical company, Biomedical Limited, has commenced a mass deworming of over 16,800 pupils between the age of two to five in Kwali. The Marketing Manager, Biomedical Limited, Watson Olojo, said the exercise was designed to mark the 40th year anniversary of the company, adding that they were already planning to extend the programme to capture no fewer than 450,000 children in 12 states.

According to him, the company specifically chose the exercise to ensure that children are provided with the necessary nutrients required for their physical, mental growth and performance in schools. He said: “This programme is targeted for 16800 doses of anti-worm drugs in Kwali Area Council. There is a particular age group that is being targeted and that is between two to five years of school-based pupils. “I can tell you that one of the things we really recognised for biomedical Limited is the fact that we have transformed from lifesavers to live in Infancy Company and the schoolbased deworming is just one of them.

