KWAM 1 plans colloquium for late Barrister

Fuji King, Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan Marshall aka K1, has revealed plans to hold a colloquium in honour of his late mentor and Fuji legend, Sikiru Ayinde Agbajelola aka Barrister. The Mayegun of Yoruba land made this known in a recent post shared on his official Instagram page. While K1 not revealing more details about the event, he hinted that the colloquium is scheduled to be an annual event with activities such as lectures, tributes, and musical concerts embedded in the day. The media consultant to the Fuji king, Kunle Rasheed, confirmed the event, saying more details will be revealed in due time.
