Kwam 1 to drop Timeless album on April 14

Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, better known as Kwam 1, is set to put out a new album titled ‘Timeless’. In August last year, the musician revealed that the recording of the album has been concluded. Kwam 1 also shared photos of members of his band while thanking them for “perfecting the album.” “All to the glory of God, as the recording of the album ‘TIMELESS’ is now fully concluded,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I hereby declare the recording session closed. Engineers can now continue work on mixing and mastering of the said album. “Many thanks to members of my band for the long recording session and perseverance towards the perfection of the album. “Fans across the globe should anticipate this great masterpiece from the king of Fuji music.” The 10-track project will be released on April 14 — very close to the Eid al-Fitr celebration. The project will be released about two weeks after Davido, the Afrobeats star, put out a 17-track album titled ‘Timeless’. The music star ended his monthslong absence from social media on March 21 with the announcement of the album’s release date. “At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. Today I present you “TIMELESS,” Davido wrote on March 31.

