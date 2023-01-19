Kwankwaso: How mineral resources struggle escalated terrorism in North

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that the terror rocking the North West and North East is caused by the struggle over mineral resources. The NNPP candidate made the disclosure while speaking at Chatham House in London yesterday. Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and former defence minister, said people within and outside Nigeria are “stealing” the mineral resources, hence the fighting in the regions. He said: “In Nigeria, we have to have a reward system and a punishment system because right now everything goes. “In Kano when I was governor, nobody would go out to tax one naira.

“For eight years when I was in power, we did not borrow one kobo, all that I did in Kanowasfromstateresources, that’s why some people thenwillbeaskinghowwe’re getting the money.” “Don’t forget, right now as we’re sitting here, instead of 2.2 million barrels of oil, we (Nigeria) are producing just around 1 million to 1.2 million barrels, the remaining one million is being stolen by some people.”

