Kwankwaso humiliated me, says Shekarau

Ex-Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has confirmed his exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accusing the presidential candidate, Musa Kwankwaso, of betraying him.

Although the representative of Kano Central in the Senate has yet to announce his destination, sources said he is being wooed by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). Addressing his supporters in Kano yesterday, Shekarau also claimed Kwankwaso humiliated him.

He said the NNPP only gave him a form to contest the 2023 senatorial election, abandoning his supporters. The former governor said: “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my decision to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

“On May 11, I still met with Kwankwaso because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...