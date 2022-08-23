News Top Stories

Kwankwaso humiliated me, says Shekarau

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO Comment(0)

Ex-Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has confirmed his exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accusing the presidential candidate, Musa Kwankwaso, of betraying him.

Although the representative of Kano Central in the Senate has yet to announce his destination, sources said he is being wooed by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). Addressing his supporters in Kano yesterday, Shekarau also claimed Kwankwaso humiliated him.

He said the NNPP only gave him a form to contest the 2023 senatorial election, abandoning his supporters. The former governor said: “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my decision to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

 

“On May 11, I still met with Kwankwaso because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari’s new ADC, Dodo, takes over

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Lt. Col. Yusuf Muktar Dodo has officially taken over as the new Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari as Col. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar bowed out.   Dodo, the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was appointed ADC to Buhari last month. Abubakar, who officially handed over yesterday after Dodo understudied him for almost […]
News Top Stories

Otedola recounts how IBB asked Jonathan to sit on Yar’Adua’s chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…sends 80th birthday felicitation   As billionaire businessman Femi Otedola joins Nigerians felicitating with ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida, who marks his 80th birthday on Tuesday, he also thanked IBB for the role he played during the political logjam caused by the prolonged sickness of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2010.   In his forthcoming book […]
News

JUST IN: We’re not increasing price of petrol in June, FG assures Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Buhari government Friday assured Nigerians that it would not raise the pump price of petrol in June, insisting that the current template will remain in force till further notice. This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of State (Petroleum), Chief Timipre Sylva. The minister also said in the statement that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica