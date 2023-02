Kwankwaso: I’ll provide purposeful leadership for Nigerians

The Senate, Tuesday, resolved to re-amend the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022, it passed on March 9, 2022. The apex legislative Chamber decided to re-amend the bill following the consideration of a motion for re-committal sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North). In his presentation, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, cited Orders […]

The Niger Delta Youths under the platform of “36 Youths Coalition for Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidency has called on Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the Presidential election come 2023. Speaking on Tuesday in Delta state, Ambassador Timiseleipre Job Desmond who spoke on behalf of the group said it will fully mobilize every […]

Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, is backing women for more political positions. Mrs Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area, during the third edition of an empowerment programme organized by member representing Ijero/Ekiti West/Efon House of Representatives Omowumi Ogunlola. Some of the items donated were an ICT Centre to […]

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday promised to offer the purposeful leadership Nigeria deserves if elected president of the country. He gave the promise during a presidential parley hosted by the South- West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF). Kwankwaso, who is a former Kano State governor was accompanied by his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, and the state governorship candidate, Chief Olukayode Popoola. Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said: “Things have gone bery bad now. All those good things are no longer there. This is why we bring this new political party, NNPP.

