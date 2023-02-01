Kwankwaso: I’ll provide purposeful leadership for Nigerians

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday promised to offer the purposeful leadership Nigeria deserves if elected president of the country. He gave the promise during a presidential parley hosted by the South- West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF). Kwankwaso, who is a former Kano State governor was accompanied by his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, and the state governorship candidate, Chief Olukayode Popoola. Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said: “Things have gone bery bad now. All those good things are no longer there. This is why we bring this new political party, NNPP.
