Kwankwaso insists presidential poll was rigged

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential poll Musa Kwankwaso has claimed that Bola Tinubu’s victory was aided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The former Kano State governor came fourth in the election in which Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed second and Peter Obi of the Labour Party third. Kwankwaso stated yesterday he had no reason to congratulate Tinubu since his victory is being challenged. The former Minister of Defence denied the reports that he had congratulated Tinubu on his victory, insisting that it is fake news. In a statement by the NNPP National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major, he described the presidential election as “a charade”, adding that it was “grossly flawed, contentious and disputed”. Kwankwaso said: “The report that l congratulated Tinubu was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.”

