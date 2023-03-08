News Top Stories

Kwankwaso insists presidential poll was rigged

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential poll Musa Kwankwaso has claimed that Bola Tinubu’s victory was aided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The former Kano State governor came fourth in the election in which Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed second and Peter Obi of the Labour Party third. Kwankwaso stated yesterday he had no reason to congratulate Tinubu since his victory is being challenged. The former Minister of Defence denied the reports that he had congratulated Tinubu on his victory, insisting that it is fake news. In a statement by the NNPP National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major, he described the presidential election as “a charade”, adding that it was “grossly flawed, contentious and disputed”. Kwankwaso said: “The report that l congratulated Tinubu was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

World Bank cuts Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has revised downwards Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 1.1 per cent from the 1.7 per cent it projected for the country in June last year. The bank, which made the forecast in its semiannual Global Economic Prospects report released yesterday, said it cut Nigeria’s growth forecast for this year by 0.6 per […]
News

JUST IN: Dozens killed in Pakistan mosque bombing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A bombing inside a mosque in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 56 people, medics say. A hospital spokesman said more than 190 people were wounded in the suspected suicide attack on the Shia mosque while Friday prayers were being held, reports the BBC. Some of the injured are said […]
News

EKSG refutes Ex-Ado LG boss allegation on monthly allocation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has said that there is no truth in a recent claim by the immediate past chairman of Ado Local Government Council, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi that during her time in office, she signs for N100 million allocation monthly, while a paltry sum of N7 million was normally released to her by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica