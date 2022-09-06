Kwankwaso is most qualified to lead Nigeria –Johnson

‘2023 will be a defining moment for Nigerians’

Ladipo Johnson, a lawyer, is the cospokesperson of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation. In this interview with PATRICK OKOHUE and ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the chances of Kwankwaso in the forthcoming presidential election, disagreement with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and why southern Nigeria

Looking at what is happening across the country, what is the present situation with Rabiu Kwankwaso’s consultation for the presidential election?

The official campaign would begin towards the end of September and we are working towards that and consulting around the country. We are opening our offices, fine-tuning our structures and doing everything that we need to do.

We are meeting with stakeholders and we met with the maritime stakeholders recently for us to know the burning issues and what the people actually want. We have said it time and time and I will say it categorically again that Rabiu Kwankwaso and the New Nigeria Peoples Party are going to be contesting this election all the way and fully till the end.

We believe that there is a path to victory and that we will be successful at the end of the day. We are preparing as I said and we are spreading the message to the people of Nigeria. We believe that from September, this message will go not just from state to state but from constituency to constituency.

We are going to have a robust campaign based on issues because we do not want to get involved in casting aspersions against other candidates. We just want to go to the people because this election would be a defining moment in the life of Nigeria and it has to be treated seriously and we have to approach the people.

We pray and hope that the people of Nigeria will engage all candidates, including our candidate with questions relating to issues, so that we can move this country forward.

As it stands, there seems to be a three-horse race. Some people believe that Kwankwaso doesn’t seem to be in the picture for now; is it because the election is still far away?

He is in the picture but the media in the southern part of the country, I’m sorry to say, do not know what is going on in the northern part of the country. If Kwankwaso wasn’t in the picture, would the Peter Obi group and supporters have wanted him as a vice president? If he was not in the picture, will the All Progressives Congress (APC) be saying that he is going to be stepping down for its candidate?

The bottom line is that all the different candidates have their strategies and I think it is something strategic for them or some of them because I don’t want to accuse anybody of saying that Kwankwaso is going to step down for Bola Tinubu. If you go to the northern part country, I doubt if they will tell you that there is a third party called Labour Party.

So, in any event, it doesn’t worry me because it gives us the opportunity to keep working under the radar as it were and if you see what happened in Bauchi and what happened in Borno as well, then they underrate Kwankwaso at their peril and it is as simple as that.

NNPP is not a new party just like Labour Party but it is not a party that is popular with the people. What are you doing to market or are you using the candidate to market the party?

Whichever way, what we have now is that people know the red and white cap. So, what we are doing now is linking that cap to the basket of food in the middle of the Nigerian map with the colour green and blue and white for Nigerians to know that the red cap revolution is bringing back sweetness to Nigeria. We have been sweeping the ground and it hasn’t gotten us anywhere.

But more seriously, we have six months in which to show that there is a link between the individual and the party. Let’s look at it; since Peter Obi moved to the Labour Party, what has the Labour Party got- ten in terms of people in the Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate compared to the NNPP?

The NNPP probably has about nine senators and some members of the House of Representatives. Of course, we are losing Ibrahim Shekarau but that is not what you have to look at. There is nothing wrong with being strong in one part of the country. People are saying that Kwankwaso is very strong in the North-West, and now they have seen the North-East as well as shaking.

About two weeks ago, Nasarawa was locked down and that’s part of the North-Central. So, there is nothing wrong with playing to his strength. We believe that at the right time, things will come down this way.

We all have our strategies and I keep saying it, we have our own roadmap. You see; if people fool you, you don’t fool yourself because we have our roadmap and we know it is doable and we are playing according to the script that we have and we are trying to make sure that we stay away from the fairy of people fighting each other. We don’t want to be drawn into that because we just want to keep working at the grassroots level.

There are concerns that your vice presidential candidate is not popular in the South; how are you going to market him to the Christian community in the South?

Let us be honest, how popular was Prof, Yemi Osinbajo before he was elected?

Yes, he is popular in Lagos and he taught me at the university but how popular was he when he was announced. Now, you would say maybe because he comes from the Bola Tinubu structure but you might not know what Archbishop Isaac Idahosa has behind him.

Kwankwaso knows why he selected him and for what purpose. I will give you an example, I was the placeholder and I’m now one of the spokespersons along with Abdulmumin Jibrin for the presidential campaign council.

But if you are saying can Kwankwaso penetrate the church, you would be shocked and time will tell. And also I want to say that I’m a Christian of the Anglican Communion my entire being.

Yes, he picked a Christian to balance the ticket among other things. I wonder what Christians would say if Kwankwaso begin to move from mosque to mosque like some of the presidential candidates are moving from church to church. I want us to be careful when we are talking about religion.

I know it is there and we are trying to balance the ticket in this country but I assure you that between Archbishop Idahosa and some of us who are also deeply into the project, I have been a Kwankwasiyya since 2013-2014, and then you know that there are enough Christians to bring the message to the people and to assure them that he would be fair to all.

Shekarau has had a running battle with Kwankwaso in the past but everybody had thought that they had mended fences because he came to join him in NNPP. However, it is obvious that they cannot co-habit; what is exactly the problem?

There is no problem and they can co-habit. I think even when Shekarau joined the NNPP, he believed that he was home and we still like him and we respect him.

If you recall, I’m not casting aspersions but by the time he came, they have blindsided him in the APC because the court had ruled that the entire structure belong to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Then he came to us but unfortunately, maybe, we thought there was no misunderstanding but let’s respect him.

Maybe, he feels that there is a misunderstanding. The other thing is that he has had offers, I believe from various sides and he has decided where to go but I won’t say why he left publicly. All I can say is that Kano is still intact. Definitely, if you remove a bloc, something will go out but I can tell you that no other presidential candidate or party will win 25 per cent in Kano.

Forget about winning of Kano, we know where it is going because they will not leave their son when it comes to the presidency and follow someone who is running for the Senate or who is not even going to contest for anything again because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed everything.

It is constitutional that one must get 25 per cent in twothird states of the federation for one to be president. Your principal is popular in the North-West and to some extent in the North-East. Maybe, he is gradually penetrating the North- Central but his impact has not really been felt in any part of the South. How is he going to get the required percentage of votes?

Well, I think you should find out what has been happening in Akwa-Ibom and some other states.

If he is very popular in the North and he is a champion and he fight for the Talakawas, tell me one state in the South where the Talakawas are not up to 30 per cent of the voting public. I’m not even talking about Yoruba or Igbo supporting him, I’m talking about the Talakawas.

As I said to you, we have our strategy and we have six months to let southerners realize that this is the man with the most and best experience out of the four main candidates running for the presidency at this time.

How do you mean that he is the most experience?

Basically, we are looking at governance. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a two-term vice president and nothing else; he worked in the Customs and he is a businessman.

The Labour Party candidate was a twoterm governor, no legislative experience and nothing else. Tinubu of APC was a senator for maybe a year or so during the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a two-term governor as well. Kwankwaso, on the other, hand has 17 years in the civil service, then Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, governor for four years and Minister of Defence for four years under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was also a member representing the North-West on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and he resigned from that board. Have you heard before in Nigeria that someone resigned because of sharp practices? He was also a special envoy to Darfur and Sudan during the crisis there. He came back and became governor for another four years, senator for four years.

So, if you look at it, he has legislative and executive experience and that is what I mean when I said he is coming to the table with a wealth of experience.

Kwankwaso, I will tell you, is someone who on day one knows what to do. You might argue that for Atiku because he was vice president but Kwankwaso is also someone who has shown over the years that he has the competence and the capacity to deliver on the job.

It is obvious that the candidate is relying so much on the Talakawas and the common people, especially in the North but this is a nation that is sophisticated to some extent and his presence on social media is very low compared to the three other candidates. Why is that so?

For everything there is a time and season, to quote the Bible. Each person comes from where they are coming from. You might argue that Obi is on social media and needs to work down to the grassroots. Are there more people on social media than they are out there?

The Talakawas whether from Ojo-Alaba or from Kano or Kaduna remain to be seen, we can ask the telecom providers for that information and these so-called Talakawas we are talking about, a lot of them also have telephones now. You can argue that some people are working from there and you can equally argue that maybe Kwankwaso is working from the grassroots to the sophisticated.

We can argue that some want to buy everyone from the economic point of view without mentioning names. So, what is important to us here might not be important to people in Ibadan and that is politics. That is why we have consultants and people on the ground and everyone keeps adjusting. And there are places where it might not make sense for you to burn your candles or stress yourself trying to get votes there.

There will be some people who are prejudiced at the moment. I have some friends who have said to me that even if Kwankwaso is not Fulani, he is from the North. Now, that person is not even talking about competence or capacity, he is just saying that he wants someone, who is from a particular region of the country.

Unfortunately for us, ethnicity and religion are still at play in our politics. There are some good people like myself, who as a Christian and Yoruba man, have been supporting Hausa Muslim men but quite a few people are that way inclined. It is unfortunate and I pray that we move towards a more liberal approach to elections.

Nigeria as it is today; religion, tribe and region play a lot of roles. As we speak, a northerner is about to round up eight years and if power goes back to the North in 2023, that would be 16 years. What is your view on the issue of the rotational presidency?

People are saying that because they are showing genuine concern about the way the country has been run. I will ask you a question: When Obasanjo was president; did the Yoruba feel he was their president? They didn’t because most of his people were from the South-East and South- South. To date, the Yoruba are not happy with him.

Even this same Kwankwaso; during the SDP time, helped MKO Abiola win in Bashir Tofa’s local government because they are from the same local government and he supported a Yoruba man.

The reason he lost his re-election to Shekarau was that he supported a Obasanjo against Buhari at that time. So, he himself has shown that when it comes to it, he supported Obasanjo and stood by him but yes those issues are there. My question to Nigerians is: When will the time be right for us to look at competence, capacity, and character and not tribe?

Because as you said, they will say that the North is continuing in power, I believe that when people see that this person has what it takes, they we will support him. And it is a good question because, in the context of Kwankwaso, no one has come up to tell us that he is not competent or has the capacity but they are trying to negatively impact the morale of the people by saying that there are only three candidates for the presidential election.

But they can continue to say that, when we get to the ballot box we will know the three candidates.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...