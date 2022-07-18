Kwankwaso: Leaders lack capacity to govern multicultural society

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso on Monday said the problems with Nigeria is that leaders lack capacity to govern a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic country.

He stated this, lamenting the spate of insecurity, economic hardship and unemployment, with the submission that the country bleeds.

The NNPP Presidential candidate spoke during the unveiling of his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, for the 2023 elections in Abuja.

He said: “The sad reality is that our country is bleeding from several and severe wounds inflicted on her either as a result of the incompetence and insecurity of the operators of government or the total lack of understanding of how to govern a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like our own.

“Their insincerity and intolerance has inflicted an injurious wound to the social fabric of Nigeria; their nepotism and parochial approach to governance has inflicted severe wounds to the country; their ineptitude and lack of empathy has dealt a damaging blow on the body psyche of all Nigerians.”

The former defence minister said the choice of Idahosa as the vice presidential candidate of the party was made after careful considerations and screening of more than 20 prospective candidates, all of whom he said were eminently qualified to run with him.

In his acceptance speech, Idahosa, who presides over the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, in Lagos State, called on Nigerians to come out in their numbers to vote for credible leaders, just as he tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain steadfast in ensuring the votes of Nigerians count.

On his part, NNPP’s National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, said the team would rescue Nigeria from its present challenges.

