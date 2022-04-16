News Top Stories

Kwankwaso: Nigerians are angry, want change in 2023

Former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that the 2023 general election would be like a revolution as Nigerians were poised to remove the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power and elect a new leadership for the country.

Kwankwaso who stated this at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, said the thought of building upon what has been done by this government was repulsive to the Nigerians who have witnessed the failings of the government on daily basis. The former governor, a prominent leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said the deafening silence by the Federal government since the killing and abduction of several passengers in the ill fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack was worrisome. He said that as a former Minister of Defence, he was shocked that insecurity in the country would escalate to its present level under the current administration led by a retired military general.

“I am sure every military man or anybody like me who had the opportunity to associate with the military must be very worried on one hand and would also be surprised with what is happening in the country. “We heard what happened recently concerning the train attack. Before then, it was the only hope that Nigerians were having to go to Kaduna and link up to other places.

“Many people advised that the train would be attacked but nothing was done and people were killed and abducted. Only God knows what they are experiencing but we know it is horrible. They are really not talking about how these people who were kidnapped should be rescued. Government should be more serious about security. As a former minister of defence, I never thought insecurity would go this low in this country within the short period of time.

I always sit down to ask myself that how do we find ourselves in this mess. What really happened? But as we always say that our issue is leadership,” he said. Kwankwaso said that the current political leadership lacked the capacity and clout to motivate the military to go all out to tackle insecurity. According to him, the APC has failed to provide leadership and good governance for Nigerians, adding that NNPP would take over leadership of the country in 2023.

 

