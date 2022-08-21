Kwankwaso: NNPP still party to beat

News Top Stories

  • Relationship with Shekarau still cordialcorrectional

 

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied there is a rift between him and the Kano Central Senatorial candidate of the party, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor of Kano State said this while debunking the story making the rounds that this successor and party stalwart, Shekarau was set to dump NNPP for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso said: “Any speculative rifts between myself and Shekarau is the handiwork of enemies, who are jittery for the sure victory of our party together with my bosom friend (Shekarau).

“You can see that they have already started talking about the fall of our great party because that is their ultimate calculation to put asunder our relationship and cause confusion so that we will lose the elections.”

Some media platforms had been awash with the report that Shekarau was in talks with Tinubu and the PDP with the view to going back to the parties where he had at different times been an active member because NNPP had failed to fulfill one of the agreements reached by both parties before the two – term governor’s defection.

Stating the reason why NNPP could not meet one of Shekarau’s camp requests, Kwankwaso said the rumour circulating that both of them have grudges was not true, adding that there is nothing like that in the party.

Kwankwaso said: “There is no agreement that was not fulfilled other than that of contestants. We have tried our best to honour the agreement but time couldn’t permit us.”

According to him, most of the people Shekarau came with, wanted to get tickets for elective positions, joined the NNPP at a time when INEC would not accept their candidacy.

However, he said that if the party wins the election and forms a government, Shekarau’s associates would get more prestigious positions.

Kwankwaso added that this would not cause any  problem in the NNPP, confirming that there was no problem between him and Shekarau.

Similarly, Kwankwaso explained his statement that if not him, he preferred Bola Ahmad Tinubu to win the Presidency because according to him, he is the most desirable person for the job than Tunubu.

He said: “There is no ambiguity in my statement. What I said is for my own interests, indeed, I prefer me winning the Presidency but if I can’t make it the next person on the line should be Tinubu.”

 

