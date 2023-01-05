Kwankwaso To Nigerians: Avoid politics of ethnicity, religion

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday visited the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, and advised Nigerians to avoid politics of ethnicity and religion Kwankwaso was also in the state to seek the support of the electorate ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Addressing journalists in Benin City, the former Governor warns Nigerians against politics of ethnicity and religion. He said: “Some people don’t even understand the realities on the ground today.

“Every Nigerian is looking for a way out. Nobody is waiting for a neighbour or any leader to say this is the way. “Any party or candidate that comes out in the face of ethnicity or with the issue of religion, that party or candidate at the national level has failed in the election even before it starts.

“For those of us who have been in the game for a long time, just prove yourself over the years, remove every fear.” Reiterating the need to vote only credible and competent leaders, he noted, “There are people who are living in the air and don’t know the level of poverty, anger and hunger in the country.

