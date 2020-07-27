Metro & Crime

Kwankwaso’s group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan request

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

A political support group loyal to former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the €684 million loan request by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith.

The group under the aegis of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Kano State Chapter, expressed worry that the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was plunging the state into further indebtedness that would mortgage the future of the present and incoming generations whose lives were already threatened by immense poverty.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, spokesperson of the Movement, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, who accused the present government of embarking on what he described as a “reckless borrowing spree from both local and international financiers”, said it was a White Elephant Project capable of worsening the suffering of the masses.

While lambasting the state House of Assembly, dominated by members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), for giving a blanket approval without recourse to the plights of the people especially during the COVID-19 era, he raised concerns that Ganduje’s government was already neck-deep in a very weighty and messy allegation of corruption involving millions of dollars.

Abdulsalam, who was the Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 polls, said given the negative socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, contracting more loans though payable up to 50 years or more, was, ill conceived, ill-timed and ill planned, adding that the impact of previous loans received were yet to be felt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau disowns illegal School of Nursing and Midwifery

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Plateau State government has dissociated itself from signing what it called “an illegal memorandum of Understanding (MoU)” with a proposed Hill School of Nursing and Midwifery Jos for the use of public health centres and institutions of the state as practicing areas for the private school. Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Nimkong […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Woman in court for attempted murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Janet Olaoye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attempted murder. The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, committed the offence on March 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti. He said Olaoye attempted to murder a woman, Mrs. Rebecca Ebo. Leramo […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Truck crushes taxi, bikes, kills four

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Four people lost their lives yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State when a lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles with their passengers. The accident occurred at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road. The articulated vehicle, owned by a popular dairy company, reportedly lost its brake and the driver […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: