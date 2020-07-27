Kwankwaso’s group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan request

A political support group loyal to former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the €684 million loan request by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith.

The group under the aegis of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Kano State Chapter, expressed worry that the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was plunging the state into further indebtedness that would mortgage the future of the present and incoming generations whose lives were already threatened by immense poverty.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, spokesperson of the Movement, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, who accused the present government of embarking on what he described as a “reckless borrowing spree from both local and international financiers”, said it was a White Elephant Project capable of worsening the suffering of the masses.

While lambasting the state House of Assembly, dominated by members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), for giving a blanket approval without recourse to the plights of the people especially during the COVID-19 era, he raised concerns that Ganduje’s government was already neck-deep in a very weighty and messy allegation of corruption involving millions of dollars.

Abdulsalam, who was the Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 polls, said given the negative socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, contracting more loans though payable up to 50 years or more, was, ill conceived, ill-timed and ill planned, adding that the impact of previous loans received were yet to be felt.

