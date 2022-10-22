Kwankwaso’s Lagos outing underscores his dream for 2023 election

Tipped to be one of the front runners in the forthcoming general elections slated to take place in the first quarter of 2023, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve his ambition of taking over from the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.To underscore his desire, he has been touring the country by touching base with the grassroots which he has consistently considered as his primary constituency.

Known for his numerous populist efforts at various times he has been opportune to be in power, the water engineer turned politician has over time become reputed as a dependable friend of the underprivileged in the society. This fact has always been so manifest with the kind of connection that has continued to ensue between the Madobi born politician and the masses at several rallies and public functions that he has attended in recent times. It has continued to be a spectacle of sorts to witness the huge turnout of supporters who usually throng his many campaign rallies and his recent tour of Lagos was not in any way different as the presidential hopeful literally shutdown the nation’s commercial city. The occasion which took place penultimate Wednesday was the official commissioning of the Lagos State Secretariat of the New Nigeria People’s Party located conspicuously in the ever busy Ikorodu Road which took on pomp and pageantry with the support ers of the candidate and the party turning out as usual in their number.

Located precisely at Fadeyi Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road in Lagos, the new office is expected to serve the dual purposes of being the operational base of the campaign efforts of the former Minister of Defence in Lagos as well as the permanent office of the party where party activities in the state will henceforth be coordinated. On that partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, thousands of supporters of the NNPP clad in red caps gathered at the secretariat as early as 6 am to wait for their leader while dancing and singing the numerous party songs and anthems. They also sang songs in praise of their leader.

Owing to the number of those present on the occasion, there was slight disruption to vehicular movement along that axis of the state but the presence of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) was very noticeable to mitigate whatever would have caused a major holdup. Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) were on hand to provide and guarantee the necessary security. However, NNPP members proved to non-partisans who plied that route on that day that they were law abiding and peaceful as they conducted themselves in a peaceful manner till the arrival of Kwankwaso at about 1: 30 pm. His late arrival was due to the numerous courtesy visitations to leaders of some of the various communities in the state which took much of his time before finally making it to the venue of the occasion. Prior to his arrival, the leaders of the party had hoisted party’s flags and posters within the precinct of the party’s secretariat. While inaugurating the secretariat, Kwankwaso assured the cheering crowd of protection of their interest.The presidential candidate, who expressed joy at the level of his acceptance by his supporters also urged them to maintain peace and order before, during and after the elections. Commenting on the development, the Spokesman of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Ladipo Johnson stated that he was not surprised with the warm welcome the presidential hopeful enjoyed from the residents of the state, saying the development was due to the expectations of Nigerians for good governance, which has become the creed and mantra as approach of the former minister to governance. Johnson expressed the optimism that the event is a signpost of upsurge in the acceptance of the NNPP in Lagos State, which he described as a positive sign in the aspiration of the party to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) next year. “I’m not in anyway surprised with the turnout of people today. Our candidate, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has built a worthy reputation of excellence in public service which is well known to the people. His accomplishment as a human capital developer is second to none.“ Apart from the fact that our members turned out in huge numbers, you can also see that many of them came here on their own and on their own volition without any form of inducement from any one in the party. You can see how electrifying the atmosphere has been. “We are here to contest elections and win in 2023. As it stands today, RMK will become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023. Our structures are all over the country and we are out to win. Others talk, while RMK works, and this he does tirelessly ” he said.

