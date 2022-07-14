News

Kwankwaso’s NNPP, AAC yet to submit guber candidates’ lists –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is not among the 16 political parties that uploaded nomination forms for the March 2023 governorship and state assembly elections. The other political party yet to upload its candidates’ list is the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Commission had given the 18 registered political parties between July 1 and 15, to upload list of their candidates for state elections on the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP). INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the commission has processed a total of 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) so far uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates. Okoye who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, reminded the two political parties yet to comply with INEC’s directive that there would be no extension of time.

“The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm on that date,” he warned. He regretted that 147 out of 476 Certified True Cop-ies (CTCs) requests processed by the commission, which involved 5,646 pages, were yet to be collected by applicants. “The commission appeals to prospective litigants to come forward and collect the certified copies of the documents.” According to him, the CTC documents were mainly from the conduct of party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates. He disclosed that the number of requests has now risen to 1,662,987 pages of documents.

 

