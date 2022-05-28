Kwankwaso’s NNPP’s dominance of Kano real politics or make believe?

Many political pundits have credited Kano to be a hotbed of political intrigues and horse trading considering the fact that the state is the heartbeat of Northern politics where the region’s political barometer is measured. Kano State is living up to its reputation with recent happenings occasioned by a series of movements by prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The new attraction, which the Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s NNPP is getting ahead of the forthcoming general election has become a source of serious worries in the government circles considering the caliber and weight of gladiators who are daily trooping into it. Although it is too early now to conclude the effects that these mass exodus will have on the fortunes of the APC at the poll from all indications, the emerging scenario suggests that the NNPP will give the ruling party a run for its money, even if it doesn’t wrest power from it next year.

A former governor of the state and Kwankwaso’s major opponent, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, alongside his teeming supporters recently joined the NNPP in a move many see as sealing the fate of the APC in the state. The ex-governor has been battling with incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for the control of the state’s chapter of the APC for some time prior to his eventual defection in May 18. Prior to his defection, the two held a series of meetings to work out the final details of Shekarau’s defection from the APC. Shortly after the former governor completed his switch to NNPP on Tuesday, Kwankwaso paid him a congratulatory visit and welcomed him officially to the party.

Apart from Shekarau, a former Director- General of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Support Group AbdulMumin Jibrin also recently joined the NNPP. Similar defections have also been taking place across the state in a manner that has continued to bother the leadership of the APC in Kano. Whatever gains that the NNPP has made are currently being eroded as many of those that defected are beginning to find their separate ways back to the APC. One of such is the member representing Kwankwaso’s constituency, Madobi in the Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Isma’il defected from the NNPP back to the APC with another member representing Dawakin Kudu state constituency, Mu’azzam El-Yakubu who also dumped NNPP for the APC. This shows that the gale of defections that befell APC should not be celebrated by the opposition, because in this situation where one would Defect in the morning and return in the evening is not a truth worthy situation.

In the same vein, a member of the state legislature representing Bagwai/Shanono, Isa Ali rejoined the APC days after detecting to the NNPP. Garba’s colleague at the assembly representing Dambatta state constituency, Hon. Murtala Kore also renounced his membership of the NNPP to remain in the APC.

The series of mass defections from the APC was initially believed to be capable of having a ripple effect on the ruling party in ahead of the forthcoming general elections slated to hold next year. What has however continued to rattle watchers is what would have gone awry somewhere to prompt the return of these defectors back to the APC.? However, the developing situations of defections with so many gladiators making u-turn has left observers confused as to what would eventually happen in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

