Kwara: 2 siblings, 14 others in EFCC net for alleged cybercrime

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 16 persons for an alleged cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti -graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence worked upon by the Commission. The suspects are; Ahmed Ismail and Toheeb Ismail (siblings), Suleiman Abduqudrib Salati, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Boluwasefe Oyinloye, Bashir Azeez, Abduquodri Ibrahim, Raji Roqeeb, Tobiloba Raihan, and Busari Mohammed. Others are; Olaoye Kolade, Bello Muhammed, Onime Bright, Adebayo Bolaji, Abdulqudus Zakariya and Adeleke Hassan. Items reportedly recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones and laptops. The suspects, the statement added, would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

